Business Atlanta warehouses boomed after COVID, then cooled. They’re hot again. Leasing activity picks up for large warehouses, while investors see potential in a sector that was recently oversaturated. Boxes of election records, including from 2020, appear in a locked cage at the Fulton County Clerk’s warehouse in Union City on Friday, March 20, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 50 minutes ago Share

From 2020 to 2022, if you were a developer of warehouses in Atlanta, you couldn’t build them fast enough. E-commerce raged during the pandemic. Companies re-shored more of their supply chain. And Amazon and other merchants gobbled up the ubiquitous concrete cubes dotting the region’s landscape. After an inevitable lull left a growing number of warehouses vacant, the industrial real estate sector is getting hot again. By midyear, metro Atlanta’s industrial sector was on pace for its best year since 2021 and 2022 when the region set records for warehouse leasing, according to data from real estate services firm JLL. Amazon provided an exclamation point in June by signing the largest lease the Atlanta area has seen so far this year, signaling that big warehouse users are once again willing to make moves.

Logistics is big business in Georgia, a transportation hub for the Southeast U.S. that boasts the world’s busiest airport, an enviable network of rail and freeways and bustling ports in Savannah and Brunswick. One in nine jobs in Georgia is tied to its logistics industry, according to state data. While any trend echoing the post-COVID-19 warehouse boom is welcome economic news, it also carries with it some heartburn over what followed. So many warehouses were built in metro Atlanta after 2020 to address strained supply chains and e-commerce demand that the market became oversupplied, leaving several projects to sit empty. A glut of supply combined with tariff-induced economic uncertainty to form a cocktail that slowed down leasing, creating what’s been dubbed a post-COVID hangover. Real estate experts, however, now say the Atlanta area is better prepared for an uptick in demand while avoiding unsustainable growth.

“I feel like we’re in the right space to meet the future demand that is there,” said Lisa Jebodhsingh, senior director of research for JLL. “We’re not going too crazy, but we are going to be ready.”

During the first half of 2026, Atlanta's industrial market posted more positive absorption than all of 2025, according to JLL data. Absorption is an industry metric that measures whether a real estate sector is growing or shrinking. Metro Atlanta ended June with about 9% of its warehouse space vacant, according to JLL. That’s nearly triple the amount of available space from mid-2021, but it’s closer to historic norms for the region. New warehouse construction waned in response to vacancy rates starting to climb, which is a typical supply-and-demand dynamic. Only about 7 million square feet of warehouse space was under construction at the end of June in the Atlanta area compared to more than 50 million square feet during the post-COVID peak, according to data from real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.

Reed Davis, who leads JLL’s industrial division in Atlanta, said increased leasing to absorb the region’s available space is something brokers have been anticipating for months. “We need that momentum to continue … and we’re going to have an inventory ready for a lot of these bigger users,” he said. Big deals A large lease in isolation can make a temporary splash, but a string of giant deals can spur others to take action. That’s starting to come to fruition in metro Atlanta after large industrial users have started to come out of the woodwork, said Lisa Pittman, executive managing director in Cushman & Wakefield’s Atlanta office. “Big box demand has come back with a vengeance,” she said, adding that Atlanta was among five markets to lease more than 10 million square feet of industrial space during the first half of 2026.

Since November, there have been half a dozen 1 million-square-foot deals — either leases or sales — in the Atlanta market, according to Reed. Amazon is responsible for the most recent one, leasing 1.2 million square feet at a warehouse recently built by PNK Group in Henry County. “We’re in the early planning stages for a new distribution center in McDonough,” Amazon spokesperson Austin Stowe said in a statement, “which will help get customers faster delivery and more selection on their favorite products once completed.” Amazon employees work at the Single Pack Station, where packages are prepared for delivery on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. The Amazon distribution center in Stone Mountain is preparing to fulfill thousands of orders for Cyber Monday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The actions by the world’s largest e-commerce company is “a leading indicator,” said Jack Chapman, development manager in Atlanta for real estate firm Transwestern.

“If they’re growing, that’s a good sign and means the consumer is consuming,” he said. Investor interest Positive leasing trends tend to spur properties to trade hands as investors smell opportunity. Transwestern in May sold the 266,000-square-foot Clayton Technology Center to CenterPoint Properties for nearly $43 million, which Chapman said was the result of a bidding war. “With multiple bidders trying to buy an asset, that’s a really healthy sign for Atlanta’s industrial market,” he said. Transwestern Investments in May 2026 sold a nearly 266,000-square-foot warehouse called the Clayton Technology Center to CenterPoint Properties. (Courtesy of Transwestern Investments) Basis Industrial, a Florida-based firm founded in 2022, has also been attracted to the Atlanta market, spending more than $89 million in May to purchase a portfolio of 25 smaller industrial properties. The buildings, which are called shallow-bay warehouses, focus on smaller tenants.

Anthony Scavo, president and managing partner at Basis Industrial, said the Atlanta area’s warehouse users are diversified and bolstered by Georgia’s ports. “We just like to really serve that niche because it really keeps us diverse in our tenant base,” he said. “We’re not worried about big dips or valleys.” This shallow-bay industrial property at 4727 N. Royal Atlanta Dr. in Tucker was among 25 properties purchased by Basis Industrial in May 2026. (Courtesy of Basis Industrial) Basis now owns about 1.2 million square feet across the Atlanta area, but Scavo aims to double or triple that footprint, adding that his firm currently has about 1 million square feet under contract. ‘Keep pushing further’ More demand also starts to spur new construction as companies vie to be first in line to provide the next generation of warehouse space.