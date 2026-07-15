After the storms, Atlanta’s water systems show why infrastructure matters

A Georgia DOT camera shows flash flooding on the Downtown Connector in Atlanta after heavy rain hit the city during rush hour on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Courtesy of GDOT)

Atlanta has strengthened its water and wastewater systems. Sustaining that progress is central to the region’s economic growth.

Atlanta has strengthened its water and wastewater systems. Sustaining that progress is central to the region’s economic growth.

When intense storms moved through metro Atlanta in late May, most residents noticed flooded streets, rising creeks and a disrupted commute in parts of the city.

What many people did not see is the water infrastructure working behind the scenes to manage runoff, protect water quality and keep a fast-growing region moving.

These short-duration, high-intensity storms are not unique to Atlanta. They are part of a broader challenge across the Southeast, where fast-growing metros rely on complex water, wastewater and stormwater systems that must perform reliably under extreme pressure.

For Atlanta, reliability is not just a utility concern; it is an economic one.