World Cup ticket prices for Atlanta matches increase

New ticket prices for the World Cup group stage matches in Atlanta will range from as low as $140 to as much as $600, according to information released by FIFA on Thursday.
The Athletic composed a table of the three categories of tickets for every match in next summer’s tournament.
Atlanta’s semifinal match will have ticket prices ranging from $905 to $3,040.
FIFA opened a random lottery for tickets on Thursday with prices revealed for all matches. The window will close Jan. 13.
Group stage match
Cat 1
Cat 2
Cat 3
Spain vs. Cape Verde
500
400
180
South Africa vs. playoff
450
380
140
Spain vs. Saudi Arabia
600
430
220
Morocco vs. Haiti
500
400
180
Uzbekistan vs. playoff
450
380
140
Knockout round match
Round of 32
530
430
190
Round of 16
735
580
270
Semifinal
3040
2525
905
The prices for some of the group stage matches increased from those released by FIFA in November window. Category 1 group stage matches were priced between $400-415, Category 2 were $300-330, and Category 1 were $140-160. There was a Category 4, which has since disappeared, with prices ranging from $60-70.
The Round of 32 ticket prices in November were $440, $360, $160 and $125, by category.
The Round of 16 prices in November were $665, $525, $245 and $170.
The Semifinal prices in November were $2,895, $2,185, $780 and $420.