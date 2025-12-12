World Cup ticket prices for Atlanta matches increase

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the match schedule reveal for the 2026 soccer World Cup in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

New ticket prices for the World Cup group stage matches in Atlanta will range from as low as $140 to as much as $600, according to information released by FIFA on Thursday.

The Athletic composed a table of the three categories of tickets for every match in next summer’s tournament.