World Cup ticket prices for Atlanta matches increase

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the match schedule reveal for the 2026 soccer World Cup in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
1 hour ago

New ticket prices for the World Cup group stage matches in Atlanta will range from as low as $140 to as much as $600, according to information released by FIFA on Thursday.

The Athletic composed a table of the three categories of tickets for every match in next summer’s tournament.

Atlanta’s semifinal match will have ticket prices ranging from $905 to $3,040.

FIFA opened a random lottery for tickets on Thursday with prices revealed for all matches. The window will close Jan. 13.

Group stage matchCat 1Cat 2Cat 3
Spain vs. Cape Verde500400180
South Africa vs. playoff450380140
Spain vs. Saudi Arabia600430220
Morocco vs. Haiti500400180
Uzbekistan vs. playoff450380140
Knockout round match
Round of 32530430190
Round of 16735580270
Semifinal30402525905

The prices for some of the group stage matches increased from those released by FIFA in November window. Category 1 group stage matches were priced between $400-415, Category 2 were $300-330, and Category 1 were $140-160. There was a Category 4, which has since disappeared, with prices ranging from $60-70.

The Round of 32 ticket prices in November were $440, $360, $160 and $125, by category.

The Round of 16 prices in November were $665, $525, $245 and $170.

The Semifinal prices in November were $2,895, $2,185, $780 and $420.

