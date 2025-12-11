U.S. men’s soccer team will play Senegal in a friendly in Charlotte

The match against Senegal will be the third of four for the U.S. before it begins its World Cup against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Senegal, No. 19 in FIFA’s rankings, was placed in Group I in next year’s World Cup. Senegal features winger Sadio Mane, Idrissa Gueye and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The U.S. men’s soccer team has scheduled another tough friendly as part of its World Cup preparations, playing Senegal on May 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The U.S. has never played Senegal. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on TBS, HBO, Max, Universo and Peacock.

The match against Senegal will be the third of four for the U.S. before it begins its World Cup against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles.

The other preparatory matches are against Belgium on March 28 and Portugal on March 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Germany on June 6 in Chicago.

Atlanta will be the home of the United States Soccer Federation. The Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center is being constructed in Fayetteville.