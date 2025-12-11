world cup 2026

U.S. men’s soccer team will play Senegal in a friendly in Charlotte

The other preparatory matches are against Belgium, Portugal and Germany.
The match against Senegal will be the third of four for the U.S. before it begins its World Cup against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
The match against Senegal will be the third of four for the U.S. before it begins its World Cup against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The U.S. men’s soccer team has scheduled another tough friendly as part of its World Cup preparations, playing Senegal on May 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Senegal, No. 19 in FIFA’s rankings, was placed in Group I in next year’s World Cup. Senegal features winger Sadio Mane, Idrissa Gueye and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The U.S. has never played Senegal. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on TBS, HBO, Max, Universo and Peacock.

RELATED
Work begins for Atlanta and World Cup now most teams are known

The match against Senegal will be the third of four for the U.S. before it begins its World Cup against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles.

The other preparatory matches are against Belgium on March 28 and Portugal on March 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Germany on June 6 in Chicago.

Atlanta will be the home of the United States Soccer Federation. The Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center is being constructed in Fayetteville.

RELATED
‘Bienvenidos a Atlanta!’: Business leaders ready to woo World Cup travelers.

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta United

Atlanta United defeats Botafogo in court over Thiago Almada ... again

49m ago

Atlanta United signs Santiago Pita to Homegrown contract

Here are some free-agent possibilities to consider for Atlanta United

Keep Reading

Atlanta will host U.S. men against Belgium, Portugal for World Cup warmup matches

U.S. gets good World Cup draw; Atlanta gets great possibilities

US to play Senegal on May 31 in pre-World Cup friendly in North Carolina

1h ago

Featured

MARTA , unveili a new series of train cars

MARTA chief says new train cars give smooth, quiet ride

God’s Acre: Former Native American boarding school reveals complex history

Why Midtown’s holiday lights display is a little less vibrant this year