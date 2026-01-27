Business Kaiser Permanente pays $31.5M to buy land near former Turner Field Development plans for the 7-acre site are unclear. But it will be used to ‘improve access’ to health care, Kaiser Permanente says. A sign for Hank Aaron Drive SE is shown at the intersection with Georgia Avenue, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Atlanta. Hank Aaron Drive travels past the Center Parc Stadium, formerly Turner Field, in the Summerhill neighborhood. (Jason Getz/AJC)

One of the country’s largest health care providers has paid top dollar to acquire land south of downtown Atlanta for a future development project. Kaiser Permanente announced Monday it bought a 7-acre site in Summerhill near Center Parc Stadium, which was formerly Turner Field and home of the Atlanta Braves. The health care giant paid $31.5 million for the land, which the nonprofit said “represents a long-term investment in one of Atlanta’s most culturally significant and rapidly evolving neighborhoods.”

The Oakland, California-based health care firm did not disclose what it plans to build on the property, which is just north of the Summerhill Publix off Hank Aaron Drive. Kaiser Permanente said the land “could be used for a variety of purposes to improve access to care,” adding that it will evaluate options and collect neighborhood feedback. “Kaiser Permanente will engage in a deliberate planning process before finalizing development plans for the site,” the nonprofit said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Community engagement will be a central part of that process, with opportunities for input and dialogue as plans evolve.” MARTA discovered long-forgotten trolley tracks under Hank Aaron Drive while working on construction of a rapid bus project in the Summerhill neighborhood of Atlanta. Photo shot looking North along Hank Aaron Drive on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Kevin McClelland, a Kaiser Permanente spokesperson, said he’s unsure if a hospital could be in the works, saying, “I don’t know. To be honest, I don’t think anybody knows yet.”

At least one consultant said that what’s coming is likely a multi-specialty cluster of outpatient doctors and imaging services, not a hospital.

At least one consultant said that what's coming is likely a multi-specialty cluster of outpatient doctors and imaging services, not a hospital.

In Georgia, "they always open a multi-specialty clinic," said Rob Levy, an Atlanta-based health business adviser and owner of Kayton Consulting. "That's their model. It's a great model." "As much as they would like to own a hospital, where they own a hospital, it becomes a cost center, not a profit center," Levy said. One key to the plans is Kaiser Permanente's business model. Kaiser is a nonprofit organization that both insures people and treats them. That means that usually, people who walk in the door are not going to lose them money. Kaiser does see some groups of patients with other insurance, such as children with Medicaid.

If Kaiser were to open a hospital with an emergency room, like they have in states such as California, they would be obligated to treat anyone who walks in the door, regardless of ability to pay.