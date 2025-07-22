Atlanta-based Carter helped bring Atlantic Station to life, give Sandy Springs an urban sense of place and redefine Summerhill’s future after the Atlanta Braves left Turner Field.

It’s now remaking its corporate future, selling a majority stake to a Texas holding company to expand its reach and development potential across the country.

Carter sold a controlling interest for an undisclosed sum to El Paso-based Hunt Companies Inc., the companies confirmed Friday. The shift in corporate ownership is poised to provide new financial support for the homegrown developer as it builds upon its neighborhood-building development style.

“Partnering with Hunt represents an exciting new chapter for Carter,” Scott Taylor, CEO and president of Carter, said in a news release. “Hunt’s strategic expertise, financial strength and commitment to long-term growth align perfectly with our mission to deliver extraordinary mixed-use and residential projects.”

As part of the change, longtime Carter Chairman Bob Peterson will retire after 24 years with the company. Hunt acquired its majority share by buying out Peterson, according to a report by Bisnow. Taylor will remain as president and CEO.