Photos: Georgia State returns to the football field

021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
021424 sports gsu photo
1 / 41
Georgia State linebackers hit roll tackle rings during the first day of spring football practice at Center Parc Stadium, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top