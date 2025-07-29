Business Now leasing: Downtown Atlanta’s newest luxury apartment tower In the thick of downtown Atlanta’s largest redevelopment project, the Mitchell begins pre-leasing for 304 apartments. Credit: Courtesy of Centennial Yards The Mitchell apartment complex at Centennial Yards began pre-leasing units in July 2025. (Courtesy of Centennial Yards)

A slice of Atlanta that was once home to cars and weekend football tailgates will soon house hundreds of residents. The first apartment tower to rise out of the Gulch as part of the $5 billion Centennial Yards project has begun pre-leasing, developer CIM Group said Monday. The 304-unit luxury high-rise is the first of several buildings under construction in the 50-acre tangle of rail lines and parking lots sunken beneath the city’s viaducts, which aims to become downtown’s new center for vibrancy and entertainment.

Called the Mitchell, the 19-story tower offers a mix of studios and units ranging from one bedroom to three bedrooms. Unit sizes vary from 434 square feet to nearly 1,550 square feet, and monthly rents range from $1,450 to $5,753. 1 / 8 Credit: Courtesy of Centennial Yards The Mitchell apartment complex at Centennial Yards began pre-leasing units in July 2025. (Courtesy of Centennial Yards) Boasting views of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and downtown’s skyline, the Mitchell also features a rooftop pool with an event lawn, a fitness center, a coworking space, a club lounge and a pet spa. The building includes about 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, including a Thai tapas restaurant called Khao. Centennial Yards, the city’s largest development project, is awash in construction activity to build many of the mixed-use district’s planned buildings. Those include an 8-acre entertainment district that consists of a 5,300-seat entertainment venue leased to Live Nation Entertainment, a Cosm immersive technology theater, a 14-story hotel, a central gathering plaza, and additional retail and restaurant buildings.

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Construction workers are seen working on a top floor near the Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta on Monday, July 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)