Business Lenox Square mall welcomes 18 new retailers, restaurants in 2025 Mall ownership says evolving tenant mix will better cater to millennial and Gen Z tastes. Lenox Square in Buckhead has signed new leases with 18 retailers and restaurants this year, as the shopping center and its Buckhead sister mall, Phipps Plaza, work to attract new customers. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Loyal shoppers at Lenox Square will notice a few differences this year while perusing the upscale mall’s wings. The Buckhead mall announced it signed 18 new leases this year with retailers and restaurants, including ones new to the Atlanta market. The slate of new stores furthers efforts by the mall’s owner to inject new brands to liven up Lenox Square and its sister mall, Phipps Plaza.

Simon Property Group, which owns and manages both posh properties, touts the malls among its best-performing locations. David Vinehout, vice president of leasing at both malls, said catering to the evolving tastes of younger shoppers has also given the properties an edge. “We’ve definitely seen a shift in the customer profile,” he said. “You’re seeing more of those Gen Z and millennial customers coming to (Lenox).” Explore Luxury hotel Nobu, flagship restaurant open at Buckhead’s Phipps Plaza Ray-Ban is among the new shops at Lenox Square in Buckhead. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC) The same way viral restaurants flock to trendy mixed-use developments across Atlanta, upstart retail brands that made a splash online are looking to Lenox Square to establish a brick-and-mortar presence, Vinehout said.

Jewelry brand Mejuri, which started a decade ago online, is among the new brands slated to open a store in the mall this year. Skims, the shapeware and loungewear brand founded by Kim Kardashian, opened one of its first physical storefronts in Lenox last year.

“Gen Z and millennial shoppers are focusing on those digitally native brands,” Vinehout said. “We’ve been really focusing on keeping the malls relevant.” Rolex has upgraded its storefront at Lenox Square. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC) Other brands debuting in the Atlanta market at Lenox include women’s apparel maker Good American, luxury watch brand Panerai and British fashion company AllSaints. Swiss luxury watch brand Rolex is also upgrading its space in the mall. The other tenants include stores such as Cole Haan and Ray-Ban, and chain restaurants like Starbucks and Kelly’s Cajun Grill. Explore Hermès ushers in new aura of luxury at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead Vinehout described Lenox Square as the “800-pound gorilla” in Buckhead’s renowned retail market, attracting a wide variety of shoppers. By comparison, Phipps Plaza has cultivated a higher tier of luxury, although both properties combine to house one of the densest footprints of opulent shopping in the country, with about 65 luxury brands.