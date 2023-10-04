WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Warm afternoon in store’

Wednesday’s weather will fall right in line with the trend of the last few days in metro Atlanta, but that’s nothing to complain about.

Really, you can expect nearly the exact same conditions as yesterday, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

“What we’ve been dealing with the last several days, we’ll see that again today,” she said. “We’re just going to continue to keep our nice streak going.”

Morning temperatures are again in the 50s and 60s, so don’t forget that sweater or jacket before heading out the door. You won’t need it by the afternoon, though, when the high-temperature peaks around 84 degrees in the city. That’s about five degrees warmer than the average 79-degree high for this time of year. And like yesterday, there is no rain in sight.

The trend starts to break up a bit on Thursday when a few more clouds start moving into the area later in the day, but it’ll still be warmer than normal, Deon said. Friday is when a cold front moves in, bringing more clouds and a slight chance of an isolated shower later in the day.

By the weekend, though, “the bottom pretty much will fall out and will turn even cooler,” Deon said. There will still be a lot of sunshine and not much rain, but the cool air will spill all the way down into the deep south, bringing morning temperatures down into the 40s and keeping afternoon highs in the low 70s and upper 60s.

