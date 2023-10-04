WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Warm afternoon in store’

Atlanta Weather
By
31 minutes ago
X

Wednesday’s weather will fall right in line with the trend of the last few days in metro Atlanta, but that’s nothing to complain about.

Really, you can expect nearly the exact same conditions as yesterday, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

“What we’ve been dealing with the last several days, we’ll see that again today,” she said. “We’re just going to continue to keep our nice streak going.”

Morning temperatures are again in the 50s and 60s, so don’t forget that sweater or jacket before heading out the door. You won’t need it by the afternoon, though, when the high-temperature peaks around 84 degrees in the city. That’s about five degrees warmer than the average 79-degree high for this time of year. And like yesterday, there is no rain in sight.

The trend starts to break up a bit on Thursday when a few more clouds start moving into the area later in the day, but it’ll still be warmer than normal, Deon said. Friday is when a cold front moves in, bringing more clouds and a slight chance of an isolated shower later in the day.

By the weekend, though, “the bottom pretty much will fall out and will turn even cooler,” Deon said. There will still be a lot of sunshine and not much rain, but the cool air will spill all the way down into the deep south, bringing morning temperatures down into the 40s and keeping afternoon highs in the low 70s and upper 60s.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Bluestein/AJC

Why Kemp hopes to capitalize on an industry mag’s biz ranking1h ago

Credit: AP

Another option for COVID-19 vaccinations approved
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Senate to launch probe into Fulton jail’s dangerous conditions
2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton prosecutors float plea deals to Trump defendants
14h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton prosecutors float plea deals to Trump defendants
14h ago

Credit: Ric Watkins / AJC file images

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
COMING SOON: Atlanta’s rise in hip-hop explored in new AJC documentary
13h ago
The Latest

TUESDAY’S WEATHER
‘Another sunshine filled afternoon’
MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘Beautiful start to the work week’
SUNDAY’S WEATHER
‘Warmer than normal temperatures’ expected through the week
Featured

Credit: TNS

Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
16h ago
ATLANTA HALLOWEEN
Zombies and goblins and scares — oh my!
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top