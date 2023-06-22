X

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: One more day of rainy weather

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

North Georgians are waking up to yet another rainy morning Thursday.

But “we are just about at the end of this wet weather pattern here as we get into the first full day of summer,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

That is welcomed news for metro Atlantans. Much of the area was under a flash flood warning yesterday afternoon following a week of wet weather.

Scattered showers continue falling through much of the morning Thursday and should clear out toward the late afternoon, Monahan said. But temperatures will stay cooler than normal, topping out at just 77 degrees.

The sun will make a comeback on Friday, and temperatures will warm up a bit more, too. It’ll still be cooler than normal, though, with highs staying in the low 80s for much of the area.

The weekend, however, is looking better and better with just a 20% chance of stray afternoon showers and highs in the upper 80s.

