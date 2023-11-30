THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Cloudy, mild afternoon ahead of rainy spell

No rain is in store today, so it’s a great time to get any outdoor chores crossed off the list if you can because heavy rain is on the way. The first round of showers will arrive tomorrow morning. While it won’t be a complete wash out Friday, “it is going to be kind of messy at times,” Monahan said.

Saturday and Sunday will bring heavier, more widespread showers. Many areas may see two inches or more of rain, and some could see up to four inches.

That rain is desperately needed, as we are still under moderate to severe drought conditions across the metro, and extreme to exceptional conditions further north. So far this season, we have only seen about half as much rain as we typically see, Monahan said.

“Just to remind you, this is as dry as it’s been in about seven years,” he said. “This would really help us catch up on that drought. A good soaking is possible at times all the way through the weekend.”

