SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Seasonal temps for rest of MLK weekend ahead of storms

Temperatures will drop again overnight into the high 20s and low 30s, only to set us up for an even warmer Monday. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be dry and perfect for any outdoor events, family get-togethers and other celebrations.

Before the Monday holiday, President Joe Biden will be speaking at Ebenezer Baptist Church during the regular Sunday morning services. Biden said his speech will challenge Americans to consider whether the vision of a “Beloved Community” that King so often spoke about is being upheld.

Since Jan. 5, the King Center has been holding events in observance of MLK Day. On Monday, the Beloved Community Commemorative Service will be held at 10 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church. CEO of the King Center, Bernice King, and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, Bryan Stevenson, will be speaking.

At the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, several activities have been ongoing since Saturday in relation to King’s legacy. The center opened its newest exhibition of items from the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection called “Now is the Time,” which celebrates the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The exhibit attempts to transport viewers back to Aug. 28, 1963, when more than 200,000 people from varying backgrounds and from all over the nation gathered on the National Mall and demanded civil and economic rights.

By the time residents return to work after the long weekend, rain is expected to be back.

“Tuesday will be our next chance of rain and then we’ll also see more rain coming in as we get into the day on Wednesday,” Deon said.

Even with the rain, highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-60s and it will continue getting warmer until about Friday. Some thunderstorms are expected Thursday and we could continue seeing rain into next weekend.

