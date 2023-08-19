SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Scorching heat, but higher temps are yet to come

BreakingNews
Carson Beck wins battle for starting quarterback for Georgia Bulldogs

19 minutes ago
Sunday is looking to be a mirror image of Saturday, but just slightly warmer.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the low 70s,and it will quickly warm up by sunrise. By mid-morning, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon projects that it will be about 80 degrees.

We’ll reach a high of 94 degrees in the afternoon and the heat-index is expected to reach 95 degrees in metro Atlanta. The average high for this time of year is 89 degrees.

“Sunday afternoon, it is going to be a scorcher out there,” Deon said.

The humidity starts to build back up Sunday, but it will be more noticeable Monday. Deon said that due to the rising humidity, heat-indexes will also rise.

Showers will pass through the southern parts of the state on Sunday. A low chance of rain will stick around until at least Wednesday in the metro.

Near triple-digit heat will settle in by Tuesday. The high temperatures are expected to persist until the end of the week.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

