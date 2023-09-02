SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Plenty of sun as heat builds back up

Temperatures will sit right below 90 degrees in metro Atlanta on Sunday before the heat returns Monday.

The morning will start off in the mid 60s, but by sunrise, temperatures will have already climbed into the low 70s, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. Cloud coverage will also be nearly nonexistent.

We’ll get to a high of 89 degrees, which is 2 degrees above average for this time of year. The humidity will remain low, and Deon expects that no rain will be on the radar.

“We’re going to feel that heat building right back in Sunday afternoon,” Deon said.

If Atlanta doesn’t make it to 90 degrees Sunday, it would be the first time since June 10 and 11 that Atlanta hasn’t reached 90 over a weekend, the National Weather Service announced.

We’ll be back in the 90s by Monday for Labor Day, when a high of 91 degrees is projected. Temperatures will continue to increase until at least Wednesday.

