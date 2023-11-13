MONDAY’S WEATHER | ‘More sunshine, warmer weather’

Monday morning is starting off a bit foggy in some areas, but that’ll clear out and make way for a mostly sunny afternoon, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“More sunshine, warmer weather in the forecast for today,” he said.

Highs will top out around 66 degrees, which is typical for a mid-November day. But the warmup doesn’t last long. Cooler air is moving back in for the middle part of the week and will keep highs in the 50s. The cooldown will bring more rain with it, too.

The bulk of that rain will stay mostly to the south, but we should still get scattered light showers moving through the area on Wednesday and Thursday, Monahan said. Some showers might linger into Friday, but things dry out for a warm, sunny weekend with highs in the upper 60s.

