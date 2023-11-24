FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Overall ‘perfect day to head out and about’

A few light sprinkles are greeting early risers in some parts of metro Atlanta this Black Friday, but any showers clear out quickly for a mostly sunny afternoon.
“We’ll have that mix of sun and just a few clouds as we go through the day, but all in all, it’s going to be the perfect day to head out and about,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Morning temperatures are in the 40s and will climb up to about 62 degrees in the city by the afternoon, so dressing in layers will be ideal for any shopping plans.
“Later on this evening — of course, once the sun sets — temperatures are going to cool pretty quickly, so just keep that in mind,” Deon cautioned. Temperatures then will dip back into the 40s overnight, making for a chilly Saturday morning.
Any outdoor plans should be good to go, at least for the first half of the weekend. Highs will be near 60 degrees on Saturday, and no rain is in the forecast. We’ll have a few clouds around, though, and they’ll start to increase as the day winds down. Sunday will start off with mostly clear skies, but some showers could pop up in the afternoon. Sunday’s high will stay in the mid 50s.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
