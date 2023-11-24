FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Overall ‘perfect day to head out and about’

A few light sprinkles are greeting early risers in some parts of metro Atlanta this Black Friday, but any showers clear out quickly for a mostly sunny afternoon.

“We’ll have that mix of sun and just a few clouds as we go through the day, but all in all, it’s going to be the perfect day to head out and about,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Morning temperatures are in the 40s and will climb up to about 62 degrees in the city by the afternoon, so dressing in layers will be ideal for any shopping plans.