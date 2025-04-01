2 tornadoes confirmed in southern metro Atlanta during Monday storms

The worst of the storms reached metro Atlanta around noon and the first tornado spun up in Newnan just after 12:30 p.m. It initially hit along Lower Fayetteville Road just east of I-85 before continuing northeast.

Channel 2 Action News Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz noted it on the radar, and a few minutes later, it was shown whirling toward Fayette County.

The twister was categorized as an EF-0, the lowest tornado rating possible with maximum windspeeds of 75 mph, the NWS said Tuesday. It snapped multiple trees as it spun down a path that was 5 miles long and 250 yards wide.

The second twister, an EF-1, was spotted on radar near I-75 and Jodeco Road in Henry County shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Weather Service. Its windspeeds were estimated to have reached 90 mph as it moved east for 6.5 miles before crossing the interstate and toppling about 40 trees along Brannan Road.

Aside from the damage to trees, the tornadoes did not cause widespread property destruction, according to officials in the affected counties.

Strong winds gusts unrelated to twisters also caused several trees to fall across the metro region and thousands were left without power. By late Monday, power had been restored to most.