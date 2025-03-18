Atlanta Ballet performs ‘Coppélia,’ a ballet known for its romance and fun

Appreciated for its charm and humor, the classical ballet “Coppelia” is a lighthearted love story that brings fantasy to life. Cases of mistaken identity, an eccentric toymaker who creates a lifelike doll, plus action and comedy combine to make the ballet a fun story that’s known for its appeal for all ages.
Performing “Coppelia” from Friday, March 21 through Sunday, March 23 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta Ballet dancers will be joined by a large cast from the company’s Centre for Dance Education. Atlanta Ballet Orchestra will perform the ballet’s enchanting score.
Atlanta Ballet artistic director Gennadi Nedvigin called the dance “perfect for families and newcomers to ballet.
“We’re excited to present it in a way that feels both magical and entertaining,” Nedvigin continued. “This is the largest production Atlanta Ballet will bring onstage merging its professional dancers with students of different ages from our own Centre for Dance Education in history, which will make these performances truly special.”
“Coppélia” is recommended for ages 5 and up and is performed in three acts running two hours and 23 minutes.
Guests with tickets to Saturday’s matinee performance can attend a free preshow talk about the ballet. It’s led by Mara Mandradjieff of Emory University’s Dance and Movement Studies Program, who will inform guests about “Coppelia’s” history and cultural context.
Performances will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. For more information: 404-892-3303, atlantaballet.com.
