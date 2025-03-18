Atlanta Ballet performs ‘Coppélia,’ a ballet known for its romance and fun

Appreciated for its charm and humor, the classical ballet “Coppelia” is a lighthearted love story that brings fantasy to life. Cases of mistaken identity, an eccentric toymaker who creates a lifelike doll, plus action and comedy combine to make the ballet a fun story that’s known for its appeal for all ages.

Performing “Coppelia” from Friday, March 21 through Sunday, March 23 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta Ballet dancers will be joined by a large cast from the company’s Centre for Dance Education. Atlanta Ballet Orchestra will perform the ballet’s enchanting score.

Atlanta Ballet artistic director Gennadi Nedvigin called the dance “perfect for families and newcomers to ballet.