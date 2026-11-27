With one song, Kushington, whose real name is Victor Thomas, helped revive Atlanta’s once-indomitable trap spirit.
Deaths, criminal trials and personal feuds had fractured the city’s rap establishment (including Young Thug, Gunna, Quavo, Offset, and Lil Baby), at times making Atlanta hip-hop resemble a “Real Housewives” franchise more than one of the country’s most influential cultural exports.
Kushington’s “WTF Goin” sounds like a piece of trap heaven.
Released this spring and featuring 21 Savage (who offers his best verse in years), the single samples the horn-inflected beat of Shawty Lo’s 2008 song “Let’s Get It.”
In turn, it effortlessly captures trap music’s ascent, when Jeezy, T.I. and Gucci Mane were at the top of their games, when rapping about the rags-to-riches lifestyle felt glorious — even if your past didn’t include selling drugs.
Its infectious energy has touched TikTok timelines, the Billboard Hot 100 (where it became Kushington’s first entry, peaking at No. 43), the WNBA playoffs and even Usher and Chris Brown’s R&B Tour.
Perhaps this is why the 35-year-old chose an unorthodox opening for his Atlanta show.
Around 9:10 p.m., the lights went down and, to the confusion of many in the hyped crowd, a screen displayed the Tabernacle’s exterior. Minutes later, a black Rolls-Royce appeared on screen.
Kushington, wearing a white tee, a bulletproof vest and brown Timberlands, and popular streamer BenDaDonnn (who served as the night’s emcee) exited the car and approached the venue’s main entrance like any other attendee.
He walked through the sea of fans in general admission and worked his way to the stage. It was a brave decision for a budding star. But it became a poignant moment, reflecting the authenticity that makes Kushington resonate so deeply with his listeners.
Kushington opened the show with “Be Easy Freestyle,” which samples the 2003 T.I. song “Be Easy.”
T.I., giving his stamp of approval to the younger rapper, joined him onstage to perform his original version and his recent hit “Let ‘Em Know.”
Kushington later performed “No Jewelry” and “Birds Like Popeyes,” the latter bringing the audience to its feet as fans rapped along to each word.
His roughly two-hour performance featured a load of special guests, probably more than necessary. G Herbo, YK Niece, BunnaB, K Camp, Skooly, YFN Lucci and Breskii were among them.
The surprise appearances often overshadowed glimpses of Kushington’s identity as a performer.
But when he rapped “Intro,” “Tellin Ya” and “Color Blind,” songs from his recent album “Good Dope Sell Itself,” his penchant for standing ten toes down on who he is added more depth to his performance.
Kushington is a former drug dealer turned rapper whose biracial identity and ginger hair may seem confounding to many. Yet there is nothing counterfeit about his bars.
Around 10:45 p.m., a three-piece horn section took the stage to perform the intro to “WTF Goin.” Later, Kushington’s manager joined him onstage to present him with a gold plaque for the song.
Kushington looked dumbfounded at the song’s success.
“How did this happen so fast?” he repeated.
As he performed his breakout hit, he became so consumed in the celebratory moment that the crowd eagerly finished it for him, even rapping the verse for an absent 21 Savage.
“‘WTF Goin’ brought Atlanta back,” Kushington told the crowd.