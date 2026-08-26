Longtime Atlanta concert venue has new name, thanks to Florida credit union

The Tabernacle, one of Atlanta’s oldest concert venues, is adding a few extra words to its official name. Starting today, it’ll be known as the Tabernacle presented by iThink Financial. The Live Nation-operated space announced the news Wednesday morning.
“I just want (people) to come in and experience the Tabernacle for the special place that it is, and the name is just an add-on to that,” said Trevor Ralph, regional vice president of operations for Live Nation, overseeing southeast venues.
Ralph referred to the partnership with iThink (a credit union headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida) as a “natural combination.” In 2020, the company entered its first live music naming sponsorship with Coral Sky Amphitheatre (another Live Nation venue) in West Palm Beach, Florida, now known as iThink Financial Amphitheatre.
The Tabernacle agreement marks the credit union’s first naming rights partnership in Georgia.
“It brings two organizations that are focused on creating positive and memorable experiences together,” Michael Miller, president and CEO of iThink Financial, said.
Former Vice President Kamala Harris (right) speaks with moderator Lynae Vanee during a tour for her new book “107 Days” at the Tabernacle in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)
Formed in 1969, iThink has over 118,000 members worldwide and more than $2.3 billion in assets. It’s grown to over 20 branches, including several in Georgia. Miller, who declined to share terms of the new deal and the financial logistics behind it, said the move was inspired by his company’s desire to enhance its brand and Georgia footprint.
He said he was drawn to the Tabernacle because of its rich history, referring to it as an “Atlanta institution.”
“To me, it’s a very recognizable, culturally relevant place that people associate with having great experiences,” Miller said.
Located in downtown Atlanta, the Tabernacle, as its name implies, originally functioned as a Baptist church dating back to 1911. In 1996, the venue was revived as a concert venue for that summer’s Olympics, with the House of Blues gaining ownership. Shortly after, the House of Blues left Atlanta, and the venue started operating as the Tabernacle in 1998.
Live Nation hasowned the 2,600-capacity space since 1999. The recent sponsorship with iThink Financial marks the Tabernacle’s second naming rights partnership. Cricket Wireless served as the venue’s partner in 2017, but the agreement ended in 2020.
Teddy Swims rocks the sold-out Tabernacle on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, for his 11th annual Kegsmas celebration and charity benefit. (Robb Cohen for the AJC)
The iThink Financial partnership coincides with the Tabernacle’s 30th anniversary as a concert venue.
“For me, that means that for 115 years, we’ve had communities gathering and expressing joy and sorrow and music and heartbreak in this building,” Ralph said about the building’s history. “The architecture, the wood, the stained glass, all of that is resonant. And I think that those energies just kind of build on themselves and have created a place that artists love to play.”
Ralph and Miller noted that future incentives to come from the partnership are still being finalized. The Tabernacle is the latest metro Atlanta venue owned by Live Nation to undergo a name change. Last year, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park was renamed to Synovus Bank Amphitheater. In 2017, Lakewood Amphitheatre was renamed Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood. In 2018, Verizon Amphitheatre was renamed Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.
Upcoming shows at the Tabernacle include indie band Houndmouth (Sept. 24), Issa Rae’s 10th anniversary tour for her hit HBO show “Insecure” (Oct. 2) and Billboard chart-topper Stella Lefty (Jan. 26). A full schedule can be found here.
Over the years, the Tabernacle has hosted acts across a variety of genres, from Dave Matthews Band and Dave Chappelle to Kendrick Lamar and Kamala Harris.
“I’m just so immensely proud to be stewards of the history and to provide incredible service and help with incredible experiences between artists and fans, which is our ultimate goal,” Ralph said.