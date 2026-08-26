Arts & Entertainment Longtime Atlanta concert venue has new name, thanks to Florida credit union The partnership coincides with the Tabernacle’s 30th anniversary as a concert venue. Located in downtown Atlanta, the Tabernacle, as its name implies, originally functioned as a Baptist church dating back to 1911. (Ryon Horne/AJC FILE)

By DeAsia Paige 1 hour ago Share

The Tabernacle, one of Atlanta’s oldest concert venues, is adding a few extra words to its official name. Starting today, it’ll be known as the Tabernacle presented by iThink Financial. The Live Nation-operated space announced the news Wednesday morning. “I just want (people) to come in and experience the Tabernacle for the special place that it is, and the name is just an add-on to that,” said Trevor Ralph, regional vice president of operations for Live Nation, overseeing southeast venues. Ralph referred to the partnership with iThink (a credit union headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida) as a “natural combination.” In 2020, the company entered its first live music naming sponsorship with Coral Sky Amphitheatre (another Live Nation venue) in West Palm Beach, Florida, now known as iThink Financial Amphitheatre.

The Tabernacle agreement marks the credit union’s first naming rights partnership in Georgia. “It brings two organizations that are focused on creating positive and memorable experiences together,” Michael Miller, president and CEO of iThink Financial, said. Former Vice President Kamala Harris (right) speaks with moderator Lynae Vanee during a tour for her new book “107 Days” at the Tabernacle in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025) Formed in 1969, iThink has over 118,000 members worldwide and more than $2.3 billion in assets. It’s grown to over 20 branches, including several in Georgia. Miller, who declined to share terms of the new deal and the financial logistics behind it, said the move was inspired by his company’s desire to enhance its brand and Georgia footprint.

He said he was drawn to the Tabernacle because of its rich history, referring to it as an “Atlanta institution.”

“To me, it’s a very recognizable, culturally relevant place that people associate with having great experiences,” Miller said. Located in downtown Atlanta, the Tabernacle, as its name implies, originally functioned as a Baptist church dating back to 1911. In 1996, the venue was revived as a concert venue for that summer’s Olympics, with the House of Blues gaining ownership. Shortly after, the House of Blues left Atlanta, and the venue started operating as the Tabernacle in 1998. Live Nation has owned the 2,600-capacity space since 1999. The recent sponsorship with iThink Financial marks the Tabernacle’s second naming rights partnership. Cricket Wireless served as the venue’s partner in 2017, but the agreement ended in 2020. Teddy Swims rocks the sold-out Tabernacle on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, for his 11th annual Kegsmas celebration and charity benefit. (Robb Cohen for the AJC) The iThink Financial partnership coincides with the Tabernacle’s 30th anniversary as a concert venue.