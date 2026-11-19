Joshua Nicks, who goes professionally as J-Nicks, has returned to Atlanta radio on Streetz 94.5 after a two-year break.
He made his mark at Hot 107.9 for 19 years, until 2024, most of it as part of the evening show The Durtty Boyz and later as an afternoon host.
Nicks, who had been filling in at V-103, began last week as the new Streetz weekly evening jock 6-10 p.m. under the show name Nicks at Nite.
“Radio is declining, but those who still listen deserve to be entertained,” Nicks told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You can still do good radio, and a lot of companies are noticing that. It’s about the talent, not just the music.”
Solo, Streetz’s program director, said he brought J-Nicks to the station because “he understands Atlanta and knows how to connect with the people who make this city what it is. He brings experience, personality and a real connection to the music and culture. With Nicks at Nite, we’re giving listeners a familiar voice with fresh energy and another platform for emerging artists.”
J-Nicks said he loves that Streetz is owned by one man: former Hot executive Steve Hegwood, who has hired other Hot alum such as Jerry Smokin’ B, and morning co-host Mz. Shyneka. “If I need anything, I just need to talk to Solo and Steve,” he said. “That’s it.”
Kevin Steele, a veteran Atlanta radio personality, has left country music station 92.5/The Bear and the Georgia Radio Alliance after nearly 10 years as a full-time employee.
He will remain as a consultant through the end of the year, said Chris Murray, who owns the Georgia Radio Alliance, which consists of multiple radio stations, including The Bear and pop stations in Georgia with the name Fox.
Murray said this was a financial move.
“It frees some additional money to upgrade some of our other talent,” he said.
Chad Feltman, known on air as Chadalac, will take over afternoon drive on The Bear, returning to a shift he previously held for 10 years.
Steele spent more than a decade at Star 94 as an afternoon host, then worked at Atlanta-based Cumulus and Cox Media Group before going to the Georgia Radio Alliance.
Murray said Fox will also shift from a mix of rock and pop music to a more focused classic rock format after Thanksgiving, with a harder sound than 97.1/The River, which is owned by Apollo Global Management. He said Fox’s target audience is men ages 35-64. “We’re hoping to keep growing as we fight these bigger signals and bigger companies,” he said.
Joe Ripley leaves 11 Alive
Reporter Joe Ripley has left 11 Alive after six years.
“While I was expecting and excited to re-sign with 11Alive, the station ultimately decided not to renew my contract,” he said, noting his last day was Nov. 2. “There were no specific mistakes, conflicts or other individual issues cited as a reason for that decision.”
He said he enjoyed his time there, working every shift and telling a variety of stories. He won a regional Emmy in 2023 for best team coverage and won a GABBY award in 2025 as part of best political team coverage.
“I will very much miss my friends and colleagues at 11Alive, but I hope to have some very good news to share soon,” he said.
North Georgia radio station to host turkey drop
To honor a memorable “WKRP in Cincinnati” episode, Christian country gospel station 101.1 The Pulse in Jasper is holding a turkey drop contest Saturday at 2 p.m. at Dalton Kia.
No, the station isn’t dropping live turkeys like the fictional “WKRP” fatefully did in the episode that aired in 1978. Instead, it will drop 101 plastic turkeys from a helicopter, and listeners can collect prizes, including actual turkeys, free oil changes and a $500 cash prize.
Dubbed “Turkeys Away,” the “WKRP” episode featured reporter Les Nessman (Richard Sanders) narrating the scene with growing horror. Viewers never see the turkeys, but Nessman describes them as hitting the ground “like sacks of wet cement,” then uttering the famous Hindenburg line, “Oh, the humanity!”
Later,station managerArt “Big Guy” Carlson (Gordon Jump) returned back to the radio station pecked and bewildered. He ended the episode uttering the infamous line: “As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.”
The Carlson character was based on Jerry Blum, the general manager of the popular AM top 40 station 790/WQXI in Atlanta from the early 1960s to 1989.
Blum’s son Gary told the AJC in 2019 that Blum did a similar live turkey giveaway promotion in the late 1950s off a pickup truck in Dallas at a shopping center parking lot. It didn’t go well.
“The public went nuts fighting over the turkeys, and it was a mess,” Gary Blum said. “That was about the whole story. … To my knowledge, the turkey drop was never repeated.”