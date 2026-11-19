Georgia Entertainment Scene Atlanta media briefs: J-Nicks moves to Streetz; Kevin Steele leaves The Bear. The Pulse honors the “WKRP in Cincinnati” turkey episode with its own (plastic, not live) turkey drop Share J-Nicks, a veteran Atlanta radio jock, has landed a new evening show job at Streetz 94.5 after 19 years at Hot 107.9. (Courtesy of J-Nicks)

By Rodney Ho 14 minutes ago

Joshua Nicks, who goes professionally as J-Nicks, has returned to Atlanta radio on Streetz 94.5 after a two-year break. He made his mark at Hot 107.9 for 19 years, until 2024, most of it as part of the evening show The Durtty Boyz and later as an afternoon host. Nicks, who had been filling in at V-103, began last week as the new Streetz weekly evening jock 6-10 p.m. under the show name Nicks at Nite. “Radio is declining, but those who still listen deserve to be entertained,” Nicks told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You can still do good radio, and a lot of companies are noticing that. It’s about the talent, not just the music.”

Solo, Streetz’s program director, said he brought J-Nicks to the station because “he understands Atlanta and knows how to connect with the people who make this city what it is. He brings experience, personality and a real connection to the music and culture. With Nicks at Nite, we’re giving listeners a familiar voice with fresh energy and another platform for emerging artists.” J-Nicks said he loves that Streetz is owned by one man: former Hot executive Steve Hegwood, who has hired other Hot alum such as Jerry Smokin’ B, and morning co-host Mz. Shyneka. “If I need anything, I just need to talk to Solo and Steve,” he said. “That’s it.” He said he wants to keep building his legacy, like radio legends Ryan Cameron, now on Majic 107.5/97.5, and Greg Street, longtime host at V-103. “I still feel like I have gas in my tank,” he said.

Related Story Who has come and gone in Atlanta radio and TV in 2026 August 10, 2026 Kevin Steele, a former Star 94 host, worked for nearly a decade at country station 92.5/The Bear as a host and programmer but left as a salaried employee this month and is now a consultant. (Courtesy of Kevin Steele)

Kevin Steele leaves 92.5/The Bear Kevin Steele, a veteran Atlanta radio personality, has left country music station 92.5/The Bear and the Georgia Radio Alliance after nearly 10 years as a full-time employee.

He will remain as a consultant through the end of the year, said Chris Murray, who owns the Georgia Radio Alliance, which consists of multiple radio stations, including The Bear and pop stations in Georgia with the name Fox. Murray said this was a financial move. “It frees some additional money to upgrade some of our other talent,” he said. Chad Feltman, known on air as Chadalac, will take over afternoon drive on The Bear, returning to a shift he previously held for 10 years.

Steele spent more than a decade at Star 94 as an afternoon host, then worked at Atlanta-based Cumulus and Cox Media Group before going to the Georgia Radio Alliance.

Murray said Fox will also shift from a mix of rock and pop music to a more focused classic rock format after Thanksgiving, with a harder sound than 97.1/The River, which is owned by Apollo Global Management. He said Fox’s target audience is men ages 35-64. “We’re hoping to keep growing as we fight these bigger signals and bigger companies,” he said. Reporter Joe Ripley did not have his contract renewed by 11 Alive after six years at the station. (Courtesy of Joe Ripley) Joe Ripley leaves 11 Alive Reporter Joe Ripley has left 11 Alive after six years. “While I was expecting and excited to re-sign with 11Alive, the station ultimately decided not to renew my contract,” he said, noting his last day was Nov. 2. “There were no specific mistakes, conflicts or other individual issues cited as a reason for that decision.”

He said he enjoyed his time there, working every shift and telling a variety of stories. He won a regional Emmy in 2023 for best team coverage and won a GABBY award in 2025 as part of best political team coverage.