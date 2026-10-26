Georgia Entertainment Scene ‘Walking Dead’ alum set to star in Amazon horror series shot in Atlanta ‘Stillwater’ will feature Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie in ‘The Walking Dead’ universe. Share Lauren Cohan — pictured posing for a portrait to promote "The Walking Dead: Dead City" during Comic-Con International in July — will be in metro Atlanta to film the Amazon horror series "Stillwater." (Chris Pizzello/AP)

By Rodney Ho 43 minutes ago

“The Walking Dead” alum Lauren Cohan will return to Atlanta to shootnew Amazon horror series “Stillwater.” Filming is set to run from Dec. 14 through April 28, according to information provided to members of crew union IATSE 479. The home base will be Cinelease in Conyers. Related Story Let Me Put U On: Why I fell in love with werewolves and how it became a lifelong obsession According to Deadline.com, “Stillwater” is a horror thriller focused on ex-con Daniel West, played by British actor Ben Hardy (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Conjuring: Last Rites”). In the small town of Stillwater, Daniel receives a mysterious letter promising answers about his past and a substantial inheritance; he discovers a community where nothing ever ages, no one ever dies and nobody ever gets out.

Cohan will play Cat, described by the producers as a former homecoming queen who carries decades of old grudges and regrets. She is loyal to her husband, Ted, a sheriff’s deputy played by Mark O’Brien (“Halt and Catch Fire”). Cat has spent years convincing herself that the sometimes violent methods they use to protect the town’s secret are justified. She previously played Maggie for 10 season on the hit metro Atlanta-shot AMC drama “The Walking Dead.” Since that show ended in 2022, her character became an integral part of the spinoff “The Walking Dead: Dead City” for three more seasons. The show was set in Manhattan but shot in New Jersey and Massachusetts. Cohan’s Maggie spent years angry at Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for brutally killing her husband, Glenn, (Steven Yeun) during the original series, but on the spinoff, she learns to work with him while they build a new community in postapocalyptic Manhattan.

She also co-starred in a 2018 film “Mile 22,” an action thriller with Mark Wahlberg that shot both in metro Atlanta and Bogotá, Colombia.