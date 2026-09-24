Chinese president says Atlanta will receive two pandas ‘in a few days’

China is giving Zoo Atlanta two new giant pandas: Ping Ping and Fu Shuang. They are expected to arrive stateside soon. (Courtesy of Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

The Atlanta Zoo is expected to receive two giant pandas soon, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping during his first visit to Washington in a decade.

Xi called the pandas an “envoy of friendship” during remarks at a White House news conference Thursday.

“In a few days, two pandas — Ping Ping and Fu Shuang — will come to their new home in Zoo Atlanta and meet with the American people,” he said.

The announcement came during Xi’s visit to Washington with President Donald Trump, where the two are expected to sit down to discuss pressing international issues, including trade relations and artificial intelligence.