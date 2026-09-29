Georgia Entertainment Scene Atlanta media briefs: Kelly Crull’s departure; Valdez, Dorsey swap Fox 5’s ‘Good Day Atlanta’ adds Justina Latimer to take over for Natalie McCann. Kelly Crull has left 93.7/680 The Fan while WANF's meteorologists Ella Dorsey and Jennifer Valdez have swapped time slots. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

By Rodney Ho 13 minutes ago Share

Kelly Crull has left sports-talk radio station 93.7/680 The Fan for a job with the New Orleans Pelicans. Crull, a former on-the-field reporter covering the Atlanta Braves, had multiple jobs at the Fan. She co-hosted a show with Buck Belue, made regular appearances on the morning show and hosted her own podcast “Crull Me Maybe.” “I did not go looking for another job,” Crull said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week before she left for New Orleans. “They came to me. I love the people at the Fan, but this is one of those opportunities too unique to pass up.”

Kelly Crull (right) at an Atalnta Falcons game in 2025 with 93.7/680 The Fan morning show hosts Brandon Leak, John Michaels and Brian Finneran. (Courtesy of Kelly Crull) For the Pelicans, Crull will host pregame, halftime and postgame shows. She will also travel with the team to road games. Her shows will air on Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, a joint partnership venture between Atlanta-based Gray Media and the Pelicans. She will be employed by the Pelicans, which she said gives her more job security. Basketball, she said, was her jam growing up in Indiana. And she spent the early 2010s covering the Oklahoma City Thunder.

She will also help out with coverage of the New Orleans Saints, but that won’t take up most of her time.

Crull plans to maintain a home in Atlanta while renting a furnished apartment in New Orleans “I love it here,” she said. During her offseason, she will do side jobs covering college football; Intennse, the new tennis league out of Assembly Studios in Doraville; and hopefully, the Atlanta Braves on Braves Vision. (She was part of the former regional sports network Bally Sports in 2021 when the Braves last won the World Series.) “I’d also love to contribute to the Fan if the timing is right,” she said. Belue, who has been with the Fan since 2000, said he enjoyed working with her: “It was fun while it lasted. I was just relieved she wasn’t leaving because of me.” Her work hours at the Fan, Crull admitted, weren’t ideal. She often had to do a split schedule, working mornings and evenings while napping during the day.

But her time at the sports talk station enabled her to spout hot takes on all sorts of topics on the fly. “I got better at debate,” she said. “I learned not to be afraid to go after one of the guys even in good fun. And I could throw in the female angle and give that perspective.” Jennifer Valdez returned on air Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 after five weeks of recuperating from colon surgery. (ANF) Meteorologist time swap at Atlanta News First Atlanta News First meteorologists Jennifer Valdez and Ella Dorsey have swapped time slots. Valdez, who has been chief meteorologist at the station since 2019, returns to mornings, where she worked for about a decade, while Dorsey is now handling evening hours.