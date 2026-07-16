CBS Atlanta adds noon newscast as it hits one year of operation

Almost one year after making its debut, CBS Atlanta is expanding its local news coverage again.
The station has added a noon newscast to its lineup, the first afternoon slot in its weekday local news lineup. The 30-minute newscast is anchored by T.J. Anthony and meteorologist Jonathan Myers, according to a news release from the station.
The launch comes as CBS Atlanta reaches one year of operation. CBS took over national programming on the once-independent WUPA-TV (Channel 69) and built an Atlanta news team from the ground up, hiring dozens of people in just five weeks. Newscasts are led in the market’s first fully virtual/augmented reality studio, where on-air anchors stand in front of a green screen instead of sitting behind a desk.
The entire strength and focus of the CBS News and Stations division was on the Atlanta station at the time of launch, and the group’s “best and brightest” flew down to help get the station off the ground, Tom Canedo, the president and general manager of CBS Stations Atlanta, said at the time.
Before the launch, CBS News and network content aired on Channel 46, WANF-TV.
Over the past several months, CBS Atlanta has continued to expand, both in terms of headcount — which sits at about 80 employees — and its local news coverage, which exceeds three hours.
“Since launching our local news operation, we have remained focused on building a strong community-centered news brand for viewers across metro Atlanta and North Georgia,” Canedo said in the news release. “Adding a live noon newscast is another important step in that growth, giving audiences more opportunities to access trusted local news, weather and information throughout the day.”
Correction
This story has been updated to correct the number of employees at CBS Atlanta.