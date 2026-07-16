CBS Atlanta adds noon newscast as it hits one year of operation

Almost one year after making its debut, CBS Atlanta is expanding its local news coverage again.

The station has added a noon newscast to its lineup, the first afternoon slot in its weekday local news lineup. The 30-minute newscast is anchored by T.J. Anthony and meteorologist Jonathan Myers, according to a news release from the station.

The launch comes as CBS Atlanta reaches one year of operation. CBS took over national programming on the once-independent WUPA-TV (Channel 69) and built an Atlanta news team from the ground up, hiring dozens of people in just five weeks. Newscasts are led in the market’s first fully virtual/augmented reality studio, where on-air anchors stand in front of a green screen instead of sitting behind a desk.