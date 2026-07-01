Arts & Entertainment Emily Giffin, Chuck Tingle and other must-see authors in Atlanta this month 12 author talks coming to metro Atlanta in July also include Eliza Knight and Lo Patrick. "Love You More" and "Fabulous Bodies" (Handout)

By Gina Webb – For the AJC 28 minutes ago Share

Beat July’s heat with 12 author talks about cool books, including Eliza Knight’s epic cross-country summer road trip in 1969, Brad Ryan’s quest to visit every National Park in the U.S. with his 85-year-old grandmother, and Karla Montalván’s wild ride through past-life regression to 15th-century Florence, Madrid in 1808, and 1980s SoHo. Eliza Knight, “Lost in the Summer of ’69.” This multi‑generational, music‑driven road trip novel is set in the summer of 1969, blending nostalgia, family bonds, and second chances. 7 p.m. July 7. Conversation, meet-and-greet, signing. Free, or $23.66 including book. Poe & Company Bookstore, 1890 Heritage Walk, Milton. 770-797-5566, poeandcompanybookstore.com

Joy and Brad at North Cascades National Park. (Brad Ryan/Courtesy) Brad Ryan, “Grandma Joy and Me: A Journey of Healing, One National Park at a Time.” Veterinarian, wildlife conservationist, social media influencer, and writer Ryan and his 93-year-old grandmother embarked on a journey to visit all 63 U.S. national parks, a quest not only to witness the majesty of America’s wild landscapes but also to heal generations of struggles and misunderstandings. Over seven years, from the towering peaks of Mount McKinley to the otherworldly beauty of the Everglades, each park became a classroom, teaching them lessons about nature, resilience, and each other. 6 p.m. July 8. Talk. Free. Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Rd., Stonecrest. 770-482-3828, eagleeyebooks.com Emily Giffin, “Love You More.” Newly engaged to a man she adores, a young doctor receives a call from her high school sweetheart with news that shatters her carefully ordered world, in the new novel from the bestselling Atlanta author of “The Summer Pact.”

With Colleen Oakley. 7 p.m. July 10. Conversation. $28-$40, includes signed book. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Rd., Atlanta, 404-814-4000, atlantahistorycenter.com

"The Wedding Week" by Aisha Saeed. (Courtesy) Aisha Saeed, “The Wedding Week.” Long-buried secrets resurface when a woman returns home for her sister’s lavish resort wedding in the Everglades, where gossiping aunties and Burmese pythons aren’t the only threats, in this suspense novel from the bestselling author of “The Matchmaker.” 3 p.m. July 11. Conversation. Free. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-370-3070, georgiacenterforthebook.org/events "The Sins of Summer Daughters" by Lo Patrick. (Courtesy of Sourcebooks Landmark) Lo Patrick, “The Sins of the Summer Daughters.” The author of “The Floating Girls” joins fellow authors Robert Gwaltney, Kimberly Brock and Emily Carpenter to discuss her new Southern mystery, about a woman whose granddaughter is accused of murder. As she fights for the girl’s innocence, memories from the past recall a different murder — and pretty soon, she’s not sure what’s real and who’s guilty.

6 p.m. July 13. Discussion. Free. Bookmiser East Cobb, 3822 Roswell Rd., Marietta. 770-509-5611, bookmiser.net/events.html Chuck Tingle, “Fabulous Bodies.” Tingle, the bestselling author of “Camp Damascus,” sets his blood-soaked, supernatural joyride in Palm Springs, where an aspiring fashion influencer by day moonlights as a grave robber to make ends meet. When her hero, a flamboyant, piano-slamming rock star, unexpectedly dies, she gets a call to retrieve his body from the medical examiner’s office for a lucrative sum. It could be the last job she’ll ever need — if everything goes to plan. 7 p.m. July 13. Talk. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-370-3070, charisbooksandmore.com "Albert Sabin: The Life of a Polio Vaccine Pioneer" by Karen Torghele Courtesy of Yale Books Karen Torghele, “Albert Sabin: The Life of a Polio Vaccine Pioneer.” Jonas Salk may be the name most associated with the polio vaccine, but it was Albert Sabin’s oral vaccine that made the goal of global eradication of polio a possibility. Public health researcher and historian Torghele combines biography and science to establish Sabin’s place in medical history, illuminating the research, politics, and private issues behind one of the 20th century’s most controversial personalities.

7 p.m. July 14. String quartet, hors d’oeuvres, conversation, signing. Free. Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta. 404-865-7100, acappellabooks.com Madhushree Ghosh, “Safar: Finding Home, History, and Culture through Punjabi Food in the American West.” In this reflection on what it means to find home and identity through food and culture interwoven with her own journey to America, Ghosh recounts the journey of South Asian refugees, immigrants and their children. They moved to the southwestern U.S. over centuries as farmers, truck drivers, restaurant owners and dhaba/diner stall cooks, and she explores how their food traveled from British India pre-partition (1947) to now. In conversation with Anjali Enjeti. 7 p.m. July 20. Conversation. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-370-3070, georgiacenterforthebook.org/events Ashley Winstead, “Hot Girl Murder Club.” From national bestselling author Winstead (“This Book Will Bury Me”) comes a buzzy, bloody new thriller about success, sisterhood, and demanding justice … by any means necessary. 7 p.m. July 20. Conversation, joined by author Wanda M. Morris. $29 includes book. Eagle Eye Book Shop, 2076 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, 404-486-0307, eagleeyebooks.com/events/calendar/2026/07

Lisa Scottoline, "This Changes Everything." (Handout) Lisa Scottoline, “This Changes Everything.” A wife and mother living in Tuscany whose best friend’s grandmother is murdered returns home to the states to find that what police thought was a botched burglary is much more sinister. When events take a deadly turn, she risks her life to help her best friend find justice. 6:30 p.m. July 24. Q&A, signing, refreshments. $36 includes book. Book Bird, 70 N Avondale Rd., Avondale Estates. 404-855-5489, thebook-bird.com/upcoming-events Sen. Chris Murphy, “Crisis of the Common Good: The Fight for Meaning and Connection in a Broken America.” Connecticut Sen. Murphy assesses the ideas that have seized the American spirit and shows that a majority of Americans — including many Trump voters — favor policies that curb corporate power, control predatory technology, enhance face-to-face connection, grant workers greater control of their lives, and remove big money from politics. 7 p.m. July 25. Talk. $16, or $36 includes signed book. Wild Heaven West End Garden Club, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-254-2232, acappellabooks.com/events.php