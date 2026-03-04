Atlanta Opera’s 2026-27 season pushes boundaries and presents classics

“One reason we wanted to bring back ‘Flying Dutchman’ is to show the progress we’re making in featuring superstars like Ryan Speedo Green, who’s performing at the Metropolitan Opera and other major houses,” said Tomer Zvulun, the company’s general and artistic director.

The season opens with “Silent Night,” the 2011 opera by Kevin Puts (music) and Mark Campbell (libretto), that tells the true story of the 1914 Christmas truce, when enemy soldiers in World War I declared a spontaneous ceasefire and came together in goodwill.

The production (Nov. 7-15) will be paired with 20 performances of “All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” Peter Rothstein’s a cappella retelling of the same legendary ceasefire, in a co-production with Theatrical Outfit at the Balzer Theater at Herren’s.

“I feel this is a timely story right now, as the world is torn by various kinds of hate,” Zvulun said, noting that “Silent Night” opens during Veterans Day week. “That story addresses war and conflict and the possibility that we can all get along and that we all have a lot in common. I feel it’s a very symbolic and powerful story to tell right now.”

“Silent Night” is particularly close to Zvulun’s heart: It’s an opera he has directed on stage 10 times over the past dozen years. Atlanta Opera has featured two works on the same story in different genres in the past, such as its 2024 productions of “La Boheme” and “Rent.”

