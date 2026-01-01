Arts & Entertainment Headline-making primate dies at 50 years old at sanctuary in Locust Grove Shawn-Shawn, a hybrid primate born at Zoo Atlanta residing at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, was humanely euthanized following a stark health diagnosis. Shawn-Shawn, a history-making primate hybrid who was born at Zoo Atlanta and resided at Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary since 1997, was euthanized this week following a stark health diagnosis. (Courtesy of Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary)

Shawn-Shawn — a 50-year-old primate who made history in 1975 when she was born at Zoo Atlanta as the first gibbon-siamang hybrid ever reported — died this week at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove. Shawn-Shawn, nicknamed a “siabon” and a “gibbang” to describe her genetics as the daughter of a male Mueller gibbon and a female siamang, made the front page of The New York Times in July 1979.

Her parents' chance mating while in captivity at Zoo Atlanta was "considered remarkable," stated the article, because genetic analysis had shown the chromosomes in the cells of each parental species to be almost entirely different. Analysts also noted in the article that Shawn-Shawn's birth made more plausible the possibility of hybridization between other distantly related primates, such as a gorilla or chimpanzee, or human being and great ape. In 1997, Shawn-Shawn was moved to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary from a nearby behavioral research facility where she would reside in the primate area with two spider monkeys. A few weeks ago, in mid-December, Noah's Ark staff noticed Shawn-Shawn's loss of appetite and increased lethargy.

Just before Christmas, Shawn-Shawn showed abdominal bloating and was transported to a vet clinic where exams and radiographs revealed a combination of pitting edema, changes to her kidneys, potential heart failure and possible cancer.