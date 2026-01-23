Georgia Entertainment Scene 2026 SCAD TVfest in Atlanta features Quinta Brunson, cast from ‘The Pitt’ Cast members from ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Scrubs’ also expected to attend. Quinta Brunson from “Abbott Elementary” and Zach Braff and Donald Faison from "Scrubs" are scheduled to attend the 13th SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, Feb. 4-6, 2026. (ABC)

Next month, the 13th annual SCAD TVfest will bring a cavalcade of TV stars to Atlanta ranging from “Abbott Elementary” actor Quinta Brunson to key cast members of “Bridgerton,” “The Pitt” and “Scrubs.” Panel discussions and screenings will happen Feb. 4 to 6 at the SCADshow theater in Midtown.

RELATED How SCAD Savannah Film Festival nabs big name talent year after year Aldis Hodge of the Amazon Prime series "Cross" will receive the Luminary Award at SCAD TVfest. (Chris Pizzello/AP 2024) Key attendees and award recipients include: Brunson (ABC’s “Abbott Elementary”), Variety Creative Showrunner Award

Aldis Hodge (Amazon Prime’s “Cross”), the Luminary Award

Ali Larter (Paramount+’s “Landman”), the Distinguished Performance Award

Jeff Probst (CBS’s “Survivor”), the Legend of Television Award

Lili Reinhart (Mubi’s “Hal & Harper”), the Spotlight Award

Jackson White (Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies”), the Rising Star Award

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke (ABC’s “Scrubs”), the Cast Award

Amielynn Abellera, Brandon Mendez Homer, and Laetitia Hollard (HBO Max’s “The Pitt”), the Impact Award

Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel (Netflix’s “Bridgerton”), Outstanding Achievement in a Series Award Jeff Probst has been host of "Survivor" since its launch in 2000 and will receive the Legend of Television Award at SCAD TVfest. (CBS)

Key executives and actors from shows like Hulu’s “Deli Boys,” Apple TV’s “For All Mankind,” HBO’s “The Comeback,” Adult Swim’s “Rick & Morty” and the upcoming Amazon Prime erotic thriller “56 Days” will also attend.

Others expected at the festival include Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Josh Charles (Fox’s “Best Medicine”) and Atlanta actor Jalyn Hall (NBC’s “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins”). Ali Larter, who stars in Paramount+’s “Landman,” will pick up the Distinguished Performance Award at SCAD TVfest . (Chris Pizzello/AP) Panel discussions will include topics such as a showrunners roundtable, up-and-coming actors, casting, building sci-fi and fantasy TV, behind-the-scenes at “Saturday Night Live,” comedy writing, the writers room, and Hallmark movies. Sheryl Lee Ralph of ABC's "Abbott Elementary" is expected to be at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) SCAD, a private university which sends plenty of graduates into the TV production business and has major campuses in Atlanta and Savannah, holds enough sway in Hollywood to attract A-list talent.