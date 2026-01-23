2026 SCAD TVfest in Atlanta features Quinta Brunson, cast from ‘The Pitt’

Aldis Hodge of the Amazon Prime series "Cross" will receive the Luminary Award at SCAD TVfest. (Chris Pizzello/AP 2024)
Key attendees and award recipients include:
Brunson (ABC’s “Abbott Elementary”), Variety Creative Showrunner Award
Aldis Hodge (Amazon Prime’s “Cross”), the Luminary Award
Ali Larter (Paramount+’s “Landman”), the Distinguished Performance Award
Jeff Probst (CBS’s “Survivor”), the Legend of Television Award
Lili Reinhart (Mubi’s “Hal & Harper”), the Spotlight Award
Jackson White (Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies”), the Rising Star Award
Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke (ABC’s “Scrubs”), the Cast Award
Amielynn Abellera, Brandon Mendez Homer, and Laetitia Hollard (HBO Max’s “The Pitt”), the Impact Award
Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel (Netflix’s “Bridgerton”), Outstanding Achievement in a Series Award
Key executives and actors from shows like Hulu’s “Deli Boys,” Apple TV’s “For All Mankind,” HBO’s “The Comeback,” Adult Swim’s “Rick & Morty” and the upcoming Amazon Prime erotic thriller “56 Days” will also attend.
Others expected at the festival include Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Josh Charles (Fox’s “Best Medicine”) and Atlanta actor Jalyn Hall (NBC’s “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins”).
Panel discussions will include topics such as a showrunners roundtable, up-and-coming actors, casting, building sci-fi and fantasy TV, behind-the-scenes at “Saturday Night Live,” comedy writing, the writers room, and Hallmark movies.
SCAD, a private university which sends plenty of graduates into the TV production business and has major campuses in Atlanta and Savannah, holds enough sway in Hollywood to attract A-list talent.
“There is something for everyone, and most importantly, for our SCAD students specializing in film and television, who are gaining a front-row seat to learn directly from their mentors and future collaborators,” said Christina Routhier, senior executive director of SCAD TVfest.
IF YOU GO
“SCAD TVfest.”
Feb. 4-6. Held at venues within SCAD Atlanta’s Midtown location. Day passes are $30-$60. Festival passes are $90-$120. Individual screening tickets are $5 before 5 p.m. and $10 after 5 p.m. Tickets and passes do not guarantee seating. Tickets and more information are available at scadtvfest.com.
