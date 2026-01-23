Georgia Entertainment Scene

2026 SCAD TVfest in Atlanta features Quinta Brunson, cast from ‘The Pitt’

Cast members from ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Scrubs’ also expected to attend.
Quinta Brunson from “Abbott Elementary” and Zach Braff and Donald Faison from "Scrubs" are scheduled to attend the 13th SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, Feb. 4-6, 2026. (ABC)
Quinta Brunson from “Abbott Elementary” and Zach Braff and Donald Faison from "Scrubs" are scheduled to attend the 13th SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, Feb. 4-6, 2026. (ABC)
By
1 hour ago

Next month, the 13th annual SCAD TVfest will bring a cavalcade of TV stars to Atlanta ranging from “Abbott Elementary” actor Quinta Brunson to key cast members of “Bridgerton,” “The Pitt” and “Scrubs.”

Panel discussions and screenings will happen Feb. 4 to 6 at the SCADshow theater in Midtown.

RELATED
How SCAD Savannah Film Festival nabs big name talent year after year
Aldis Hodge of the Amazon Prime series "Cross" will receive the Luminary Award at SCAD TVfest. (Chris Pizzello/AP 2024)
Aldis Hodge of the Amazon Prime series "Cross" will receive the Luminary Award at SCAD TVfest. (Chris Pizzello/AP 2024)

Key attendees and award recipients include:

Jeff Probst has been host of "Survivor" since its launch in 2000 and will receive the Legend of Television Award at SCAD TVfest. (CBS)
Jeff Probst has been host of "Survivor" since its launch in 2000 and will receive the Legend of Television Award at SCAD TVfest. (CBS)

Key executives and actors from shows like Hulu’s “Deli Boys,” Apple TV’s “For All Mankind,” HBO’s “The Comeback,” Adult Swim’s “Rick & Morty” and the upcoming Amazon Prime erotic thriller “56 Days” will also attend.

Others expected at the festival include Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Josh Charles (Fox’s “Best Medicine”) and Atlanta actor Jalyn Hall (NBC’s “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins”).

Ali Larter, who stars in Paramount+’s “Landman,” will pick up the Distinguished Performance Award at SCAD TVfest . (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Ali Larter, who stars in Paramount+’s “Landman,” will pick up the Distinguished Performance Award at SCAD TVfest . (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Panel discussions will include topics such as a showrunners roundtable, up-and-coming actors, casting, building sci-fi and fantasy TV, behind-the-scenes at “Saturday Night Live,” comedy writing, the writers room, and Hallmark movies.

Sheryl Lee Ralph of ABC's "Abbott Elementary" is expected to be at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Sheryl Lee Ralph of ABC's "Abbott Elementary" is expected to be at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

SCAD, a private university which sends plenty of graduates into the TV production business and has major campuses in Atlanta and Savannah, holds enough sway in Hollywood to attract A-list talent.

RELATED
From 2024: SCAD event explores realities behind the rage for true crime on TV

“There is something for everyone, and most importantly, for our SCAD students specializing in film and television, who are gaining a front-row seat to learn directly from their mentors and future collaborators,” said Christina Routhier, senior executive director of SCAD TVfest.

IF YOU GO

“SCAD TVfest.”

Feb. 4-6. Held at venues within SCAD Atlanta’s Midtown location. Day passes are $30-$60. Festival passes are $90-$120. Individual screening tickets are $5 before 5 p.m. and $10 after 5 p.m. Tickets and passes do not guarantee seating. Tickets and more information are available at scadtvfest.com.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

More Stories

The Latest

Kristin Kilingshirn

Former Bert Show host Kristin Klingshirn lands a new job

Everyone’s nostalgic for 2016. Here are 6 very Atlanta moments from that year.

These are the 2026 Oscar nominees with Georgia ties

Keep Reading

Kristen Bell returning as host to SAG's Actor Awards

Everything you need to know about the 2026 Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival prepares to bid farewell to Park City, and Robert Redford

Featured

aajc 012226 weather

Ice storm warning issued for NE Georgia as winter’s wrath nears

4 killed in Gwinnett shooting, police find children hiding in home unharmed

Heavy equipment lifting business at crucial time for Brunswick port