Arts & Entertainment Preparing to pass the torch after 30 years of ‘Christmas Canteen’ At Lawrenceville’s Aurora Theatre, Ann-Carol Pence plans to step down as music leader of the popular holiday show. Ann-Carol Pence has served as “Christmas Canteen’s” music director, arranger and conductor for 30 years. Mixing music, comedy skits and dance numbers, the Aurora Theatre holiday show continues through Dec. 21. (Photo by Casey Gardner Ford)

By Luke Evans – ArtsATL 54 minutes ago link copied

The 30th production of Aurora Theatre’s holiday staple “Christmas Canteen” marks the beginning of an important change for the popular show. Ann-Carol Pence, artistic director of Aurora Theatre, is taking her final bow as its music director. In fact, Pence has been “Christmas Canteen’s” music director, arranger and conductor since its inception. Aurora regulars know “Canteen” as the downtown Lawrenceville theater’s yearly holiday variety show featuring skits, song and dance. But only its longest-standing patrons will remember that it started out as a scripted musical, conceived by the late Scott Rousseau and designed to pay tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces.

Santa and his helpers: the ensemble of "Christmas Canteen" in 2023, with Pence (rear) at the keyboard. (Photo by Robert Mitchel Owenby) RELATED Checking out Cirque du Soleil’s 'Luzia' under the Big Top at Atlantic Stationg Top at Atlanta Since then, the revue has existed in a state of evolution. “At first, everybody had character names,” said Pence. “And then all of a sudden, a guy named Andy was playing a character named Andy, and I said ‘Let’s everybody just be ourselves.’” This was just the first of many changes that came about from the interplay between the cast and creative team. “We thought, ‘OK, if we’re gonna be ourselves, then what is more modern music that we can insert?’” Pence said. “And then my friend Eric Moore many years ago came in and said, ‘I’m gonna sing “This Christmas.” How can I do that?’ So we put in a Motown section.”

She said the collaborative nature of “Christmas Canteen” became one of her favorite things about it, adding that what she’s always treasured most are the Christmas songs people suggest. It’s through collaboration that the show avoids stagnation — the tradition is not wrapped up in its script or song list but in the simple act of gathering for a celebration.

This formula has proved winning for Aurora as audiences and actors return to “Christmas Canteen” year after year. Of the eight main performers in this season’s “Canteen,” only one is a newcomer, while some have performed for as many as seven holidays. RELATED A guide to where to experience ‘The Nutcracker’ around metro Atlanta Meanwhile, the show has become a tradition for many in the Atlanta metro area. “It was 20 years before we started to realize that we were seeing families cycle through,” Pence said. “We would see kids, and then the kids would grow up and bring their kids.” This commitment to allowing “Christmas Canteen” to grow with its audience is part of what has motivated Pence to step down now while she is still able to give a successor the tools to succeed. The ensemble of the 2023 "Christmas Canteen" performs a song-and-dance number. (RMO Photography) “I think handing off while you’re still vital and relevant makes it easier for the next generation to assume the lead,” she said. “There’s a bunch of knowledge that I’m sure I have in my brain that has never been put down on paper, so this gives me a few years to still be here and pass that opportunity” along.”

A successor has not been announced, though the Aurora team has names in mind. It’s also possible that Pence will continue in smaller roles, depending on the next music director’s needs. “Hopefully, I’ll be able to help in some way,” she said. “If they’re not quite ready to direct music, I can step in. If they’re great at music directing but not quite ready for prime time in their arrangements, then I can help with that. Or I can just mentor them.” In the meantime, Pence has made changes for her last hurrah. In honor of Aurora starting this year’s season with “The Wiz,” this “Canteen” will feature a returning Motown section starring cast members from that production. It also will feature an original Christmas song, “A Beautiful Sound,” written by songwriter and former Aurora apprentice Asher Patten, as well as a tribute to “Hamilton” in honor of the musical’s 10th anniversary. After 30 years, Pence’s love for “Christmas Canteen” is undiminished, and her decision to step down is bittersweet. “I know I’m making a good decision for the future of Aurora,” she said, “but it’s still the happiest and the saddest moment.”

THEATER PREVIEW "Christmas Canteen" Through Dec. 21. $33 and up. Aurora Theatre, 128 E. Pike St., Lawrenceville, 678-226-6222. auroratheatre.com.