Whale shark Taroko dies at Georgia Aquarium following health issue

Taroko, who was rescued from a seafood market in Taiwan, “showed more than 43 million people the majesty of his species over the nearly two decades he lived here. He also contributed a wealth of data and information about whale shark biology, health and behavior,” according to the post.

The whale shark made his Georgia Aquarium debut on June 1, 2007, as part of the Ocean Diver exhibit.

The name Taroko is a geographic reminder of the country he came from. Taroko Gorge National Park is in Hualien, a coastal city on the Philippine Sea.

He arrived at the aquarium from Taiwan with Yushan, another whale shark who “is doing well,” according to the aquarium’s post.

A representative for the aquarium said that while Taroko’s age is unknown, he likely came to Georgia as a juvenile.

