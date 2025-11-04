Georgia Entertainment Scene Bryan Adams at age 66: big in India, still big in the US His hit song ‘Summer of ‘69′ endures as a pub staple; he’ll play Atlanta on Thursday. Bryan Adams perform on stage during the "Ein Herz fuer Kinder" (A Heart for Children) charity gala at Studio Berlin Adlershof on Dec. 9, 2023, in Berlin. (FlashPic/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Bryan Adams is big in India. It seems semi-arbitrary, like Germans loving David Hasselhoff or the Japanese embracing Cheap Trick. But Adams, who is coming to Gas South Arena in Duluth with Pat Benatar on Thursday, said he was one of the most prominent early English-language pop artists to tour India in the mid-1990s.

He has returnedto the country multiple times, including dates last December. “I think they love the fact I helped open the door” for more English language acts to tour there, Adams, a native of Canada, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “People love music no matter where they are. It’s your responsibility as a musician to bring it to them, which is why I keep touring. I can’t rely on record companies and radio and anything other than the fact I can go on tour and bring the music to the people.” Adams said he still enjoys hitting the road: “When I look at my setlist and see these songs and realize I am on my 17th album, I take pride in that.”

To keep himself on his toes, he has fans before the concert use a QR code to request songs. He’ll use that feedback to throw in a deep cut or two on the fly. And he trusts his band to handle it.

“They’re good enough, we don’t even need to rehearse them,” he said, noting that his lead guitarist Keith Scott has been with him since 1981. His latest album, “Roll with the Punches,” is his first independent release after being attached to major record labels for more than 45 years. And better yet, he owns most of his own music and has no immediate plans to sell his catalog to a third party like many of his peers. The money doesn’t interest him. “I’m more into creating my legacy now,” Adams said. “I have my own record company Bad Records, which is a take on my name. When I was in school, I was nicknamed Badams. I’m creating a catalog which I’ll leave to my family and they can do what they want with it." Bryan Adams performs during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games 2017 at Air Canada Centre on Sept. 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation/TNS) One of his most enduring songs turned 40 this year: “Summer of ‘69.” At the time, it only peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States while performing worse in other countries, he noted. (In Canada, it only landed at No. 11.)

“Now you can’t walk into a pub anywhere in the world and not hear that song,” Adams said. “I think people like the idea of it being the best days of my life. That was the original name of that song.” He often ends his tour sets with the less beloved but oddly appealing 1993 song “All For Love” from “The Three Musketeers” soundtrack. He recorded the ballad as a trio with Sting and Rod Stewart. Adams, who co-wrote the song, still loves it. “It was very difficult to make that record,” he said. “Nobody wanted it except me and my cowriters. It stands up as a great record and it’s wonderful to play.” This tour was the first time that he met Benatar despite the fact they were both MTV staples during the same time period.