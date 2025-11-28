Georgia Entertainment Scene Bookshelf: Georgia authors name their favorite books of 2025 Biography of Lorne Michaels and novels by Amy Bloom and Ian McEwan top the list of best reads this year. “Lorne” by Susan Morrison, “Culpability” by Bruce Holsinger and “I'll Be Right Here” by Amy Bloom are among some Georgia authors selections for favorite books of the year. (Courtesy)

By Suzanne Van Atten – For the AJC 26 minutes ago link copied

As 2025 draws to a close, it’s time once again to look back and reflect on our favorite books of the year. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will reveal its list of 2025’s top 10 Southern books next week. Meanwhile, I queried some Georgia authors who have new books coming out in 2026 to name their favorite books of the year. They did not disappoint. “What We Can Know” by Ian McEwan takes place 100 years in the future when the Western world is submerged under water following a nuclear disaster. (Courtesy of Knopf)

Lynn Cullen Author of the upcoming “When We Were Brilliant” (Berkley, Jan. 20), a historical novel about the relationship between Marilyn Monroe and documentary photographer Eve Arnold, Lynn Cullen names Ian McEwan’s latest novel her favorite this year. “What We Can Know” (Knopf, $30) takes place 100 years in the future when the Western world is submerged under water following a nuclear disaster. A scholar captivated by the early 21st century and the richness of a world now gone searches for a long-lost poem and discovers a clue to a brutal crime. “Only a master could manage to plumb the depths of human despair and folly with such precision, thoroughly gutting the reader, yet do so with such tenderness toward his flawed subjects that we not only can bear it, but are thankful for the clarity,” says Cullen. “In typical McEwan fashion, he draws us in by nestling stories within stories, thickly paving the road to the climax with nuggets of wisdom.” RELATED Bookshelf: Long-awaited follow-up to ‘The Help’ slated for spring release Tayari Jones’ favorite books this year include Amy Bloom’s “I’ll Be Right Here”, a saga of love and companionship among four friends in postwar New York. (Courtesy of Random House)

Tayari Jones Emory University professor Tayari Jones’ new novel “Kin” (Knopf, Feb. 24) is about two motherless daughters, best friends who grow up to take very different paths in life.

Her favorite books this year include Amy Bloom’s “I’ll Be Right Here” (Random House, $28), a saga of love and companionship among four friends in postwar New York. “Nobody advocates for love like Amy Bloom,” says Jones. “It’s the perfect novel for these fractured days. Pairs well with strong whiskey and hot chocolate alike.” She also liked Oglethorpe associate professor Justin Haynes’ “Ibis” (Abram Books, $28), in which an 11-year-old Venezuelan immigrant, an American journalist and a dead witch set events into motion in a small Caribbean fishing village. “This is a debut that promises that there is more to come,” says Jones. “It’s a big story that manages to be intimate at the same time.” RELATED Bookshelf: ‘The Goth Garden’ is an illustrated intro to edgy gardening We still claim Joshilyn Jackson as a Georgia gal, and one of her favorite books of 2025 is “Salt Bones” by Jennifer Givhan. (Courtesy of Mulholland Books) Joshilyn Jackson Although she relocated to upstate New York last year, we still claim Joshilyn Jackson as a Georgia gal. Her new thriller “Missing Sister” (William Morrow, March 3) is set in Atlanta and involves a rookie policewoman’s first murder case, which has ties to the death of her twin sister five years earlier.

Among Jackson’s favorite books this year is Jennifer Givhan’s “Salt Bones” (Mulholland Books, $29). “A retelling of the Demeter-Persephone myth, this book is an engrossing blend of domestic suspense, folklore and literary horror,” says Jackson. “A girl goes missing near the California-Mexico border, and a haunted woman named Malamar Veracruz must solve the mystery before it swallows her own daughter.” RELATED Bookshelf: 3 Southern novels celebrate family and community Susan Morrison’s biography “Lorne” takes a look at the man and the people around the man who created television icon Lorne Michaels. (Courtesy of Amazon) Tom Junod “I don’t usually read books about sports or show-business,” says Junod, whose upcoming memoir, “In the Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means to Be a Man” (Doubleday, March 10), charts his relationship with an enigmatic father. “But this year I read Susan Morrison’s biography of Lorne Michaels and Seth Wickersham’s biography of the position of quarterback with fascination and pleasure, because they both expertly navigate the trickiest of all-American subjects: success. “‘Lorne’ (Random House, $36) is a 500-page book that moves with the propulsion of a magazine profile while telling the story of comedy’s rise to cultural dominance; ‘American Kings’ (Hyperion Avenue, $29.99) assembles a cast of the greatest names in football and asks what it cost them to excel at a job even presidents wish they could do. The paradox in both books is that dreaming of success makes its subjects a little more human and attaining it makes them a little less.”