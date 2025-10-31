Bookshelf: Domestic discord takes a dark turn in haunting ‘The Mad Wife’

In “The Mad Wife” (Sourcebooks Landmark, $17.99), the haunting new novel by New York Times bestselling author Meagan Church, Lulu Mayfield is a 1950s-era suburban wife and mother famous among her neighbors for her towering congealed salads.

Try as she might, though, Lulu has trouble keeping up with her domestic duties. She tried adhering to the Good Housekeeping cleaning schedule (Monday: kitchen and groceries, Tuesday: laundry, etc.), but some days she just doesn’t feel like it. What she really wants to do is pursue her new interest in photography with a Kodak Duaflex camera, but her husband Henry gave her slippers for Christmas instead.

The problem with Lulu is, she has trouble standing up for herself. She keeps quiet about her hopes and dreams, her frustrations and disappointments. Not wanting to make waves in her marriage, she just smiles and complies while her unhappiness mounts. She also has a secret: She’s conflicted over her undisclosed pregnancy.

When a new family moves into the house across the street, Lulu becomes obsessed with the wife, Bitsy Betser, who Lulu believes hides a dark truth behind her constant smile. But Henry finds Lulu’s observations and suspicions increasingly hard to believe as her actions become erratic and she appears to spiral into mental illness.

The author of “The Last Carolina Girl” and “The Girls We Sent Away,” Church has built a fan base by writing engaging historical fiction about women who resist societal pressures to conform and institutional efforts to control them. With “The Mad Wife,” Church examines postwar domesticity and its unrealistic standards of motherhood and housekeeping — as well as the medical community’s failure to take women’s health concerns seriously.