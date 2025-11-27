Georgia Entertainment Scene Atlanta’s Elaine Hendrix embraced being ‘fearless’ on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ She finished fifth and was thrilled to make the finals. Elaine Hendrix goes in full "joy" mode for her final freestyle dance during the "Dancing with the Stars" Season 34 finale Nov. 25, 2025. (Eric McCandless/Disney)

Elaine Hendrix, the “Parent Trap” actress turning 55 next month, was in position to become the oldest winner of “Dancing With the Stars” Tuesday night. But she came in fifth Tuesday night, ceding the mirrorball trophy to Steve Irwin’s charismatic 21-year-old son, Robert. (Donny Osmond, at age 51 in 2009, remains the eldest victor in 34 seasons.)

But don’t feel sorry for Hendrix. She is just fine. RELATED Atlanta ‘Parent Trap’ actress lives out dreams on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ “The moment we made it in the finals, I felt like I won,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after appearing Wednesday morning on “Good Morning America” in New York. “The only person I was really competing against was myself.” Ultimately, she felt she gave her much younger finalist competitors “a run for their money,” adding with a hint of jest: “At least I’m telling myself that.”

While Hendrix lacked the acrobatic skills of fellow finalist and Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles or the monster social media following of runner-up Alix Earle, she possessed a knack for entertaining the audience with her partner, Alan Bersten.

“It was our intention to dance with joy and have trust in one another,” she said. She got emotional before her final freestyle dance Tuesday night, a two-minute encapsulation of her life in dance, including a mock audition and a film role. She received 10s from all three judges. Bruno Tonioli called it “a deliciously crafted treat. It played to all your strengths as an actor.” Hendrix spent part of her teen years in Atlanta and graduated in 1989 from the Northside School of Performing Arts, a magnet program at Northside High School. She first pursued a career in dance as a teenager, but at age 21, while living in Los Angeles, a driver hit her while she was riding a bicycle. The subsequent injuries ended her career in dance, and she opted to focus on acting instead.

After credits ranging from “Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion” and “90210,” she returned to Atlanta in 2019 to join the cast of the CW’s “Dynasty” as Alexis Carrington and decided to call the city her home again. RELATED Atlanta actress Elaine Hendrix on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ hospitalized When “Dancing With the Stars” offered her a spot this year, Hendrix saw it as an opportunity to shine again on the dance floor. ABC paid her to spend three months learning the craft from professional dancer Bersten, who won Season 28 with Hannah Brown. And he brought out the best in her. Bersten, she said, “didn’t make it about him. He made it about me. And he never let me quit myself, even if I was tired or questioned whether I’d be in pain. That accountability was really important.” Elaine Hendrix with Alan Bersten performing during Rock n Roll of Fame night Nov. 4 on "Dancing With the Stars." (Christopher Willard/Disney) And while she knew her 54-year-old body couldn’t perform with the same dexterity as her pre-accident 21-year-old self, “I’m pleasantly surprised at how capable I truly am,” she said. “I literally did not know what I had in me going into this.”

One quality that remained from her early years: “Being fearless. I live for the challenge. I live for performing. That hasn’t gone away. My capabilities are just a little different now.” Hendrix had a scary moment last month when she injured her ribs while rehearsing a Halloween-themed dance and was sent to the hospital. Fortunately, she was able to recuperate enough to continue competing. “I was grateful it wasn’t worse,” she said. “I had to deal with pain the rest of the way, but it was manageable.” Hendrix isn’t finished dancing in public. She will join the Southeast leg of the upcoming “Dancing With the Stars” live tour next year, including the March 31 stop at the Fox Theatre, which is already largely sold out. “I just wanted to do this while it was available to me,” she said.