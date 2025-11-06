Georgia Entertainment Scene ’80s pop star Debbie Gibson on her memoir: ‘I have this rocker spirit’ She will shake your love at the MJCCA Book Fair Saturday. Debbie Gibson arrives at the Gala of the Stars benefit on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Debbie Gibson captured the effusive pop sound of the 1980s as a teenager, landing multiple hits, including two No. 1 songs. Nearly four decades later, Gibson has written a memoir, “Eternally Electric,” that chronicles her battles in a male-dominated music world, her complicated relationship with her “momager” Diane and various mental health issues she has struggled with over the years.

Gibson, 55, is coming to the annual Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta Book Festival Saturday, ready to sign books and answer questions from fans. “I’m in a good place in my life,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this week. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to appreciate things more and focus on gratitude.” Debbie Gibson performs during the 54th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Here are highlights of her interview with the AJC, touching on topics ranging from “The Celebrity Apprentice” to her social media feed to boxing.

What people will get from her book: “It’s very raw and real about my challenges in this book. But my story is more subtly colorful than Charlie Sheen’s story. I was never a TMZ magnet. Going through my past, it reminded me how resilient I am and gave me this newfound freedom and empowerment to move forward right now.”

RELATED Atlanta radio adds Brian Moote, loses Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher What her Q&A will be like: “I love spontaneity and reading the room and seeing where the vibe is. Whether I’m doing something musically or in this realm, I love people to leave with a shift. I hope they leave feeling better than they did walking in. The book has been doing that for sure, which is the ultimate compliment.” Dee Snider and Debbie Gibson after getting eliminated together on "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2012 on "The Today Show." (Courtesy of NBC) Her unlikely friendship with Dee Snider of Twisted Sister fame: “He and I got close on ‘Celebrity Apprentice.’ We were part of a double firing. Both of us kept our heads down and avoided the shenanigans and gossip. We made for boring reality TV. But we bonded. Dee read my book cover to cover and he said he didn’t realize how much we had in common: our Broadway paths, our songwriting and our Long Island roots. And deep down, I feel like I have this rocker spirit. I even borrowed his tour manager this year. I’m going to have to give him back next year!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debbie Gibson (@debbiegibson) On her active Instagram page (see her sing “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” to an actual neighbor or show a flashback clip of her crooning the national anthem at the 1988 Dodgers World Series after the Dodgers won again): “I do all my own social media except for some editing by a Debhead (the nickname for a hard core fan.) I could hire someone for $3,000 a month, but this is why my feed resonates with people as organic because it’s authentically me.”

On digging up her 1983 Casio keyboard for a recent “Tonight Show” appearance: “It uses D batteries. Nobody has those anymore. I had to order them from Instacart! As I note in my book, I’ve lost a lot of memorabilia over the years. Some of that is my fault, and some of it is not. But the fact I still have that Casio is unbelievable.” On her upcoming appearance for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: “This is my third time. I am a native New Yorker, so this always means a lot. As I get further along in my career, everything has more meaning and becomes cooler. I celebrate it more. I am really going to savor this one.”