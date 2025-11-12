Arts & Entertainment 12 things to do around metro Atlanta to get you in the holiday spirit In the spirit of the 12 days of Christmas, here are a dozen ways to get those festive feels. Skate the Station, an outdoor holiday ice skating rink, is open at Atlantic Station in Atlanta through Jan. 19. (Courtesy of Atlantic Station 2022)

From live performances to light displays, ice skating to holiday markets, there's no shortage of holiday things to do around Atlanta. Here's a dozen:

1. Eat schnitzel and chimney cake at Atlanta Christkindl Market The smells of hot mulled wine, melted raclette cheese and grilled bratwurst will waft over crowds as they wander festive holiday booths selling artisan gifts, ornaments and goodies. Inspired by traditional holiday markets in Germany, Atlanta Christkindl Market has been a holiday tradition since 2016. Ordinarily located in Buckhead, this year’s market has been moved to downtown Lawrenceville to accommodate larger crowds and more vendor booths. Nov. 28-Dec. 24. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn. 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. christkindlmarket.org. 2. See the woods glow and admire globally inspired trees at Fernbank Museum Whimsical light displays, curated soundscapes and a kaleidoscope of projections have transformed the 10-acre parcel of woods behind Fernbank Museum into a walk-through experience, “WildWoods: AGLOW,” for the fourth year. Most nights are family-friendly, but select nights coincide with Fernbank After Dark, a 21-and-over event offering cocktails and live music. Inside the museum, guest can explore “Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World,” a two-floor exhibition of internationally inspired Christmas trees. Each tree will be elaborately decorated to highlight cultural celebrations or traditions from destinations around the globe, including Japan, Scotland, Kenya, Turkey, Ukraine, Argentina, Guatemala, Canada and the Philippines. A themed scavenger hunt will challenge visitors to discover ornaments and objects within the exhibit.

“Wildwoods: AGLOW,” through Feb. 28. $30-$40. Fernbank After Dark: Dec. 12, Jan. 9 and Feb. 13. “Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World”: Saturday-Jan. 11. 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta. 404-929-6300 Fernbankmuseum.org.

3. Watch Rudolph fly at Center for Puppetry Arts He has a very shiny nose. You could even say it glows. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will guide audiences on a journey to the North Pole as he narrates a heartwarming story with a message: to embrace those traits that make one unique. The “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” puppet show coincides with several other holiday happenings at the center, including a “Festive Features” special exhibition showcasing puppets from classic holiday films and television. Tickets include a create-a-puppet workshop and admission to the center’s permanent and special collections containing more than 4,000 puppets and Jim Henson artifacts. Through Dec. 28. $30-$40. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-873-3391, puppet.org/programs/rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer. A car drives though World of Illumination's Candy Rush drive-through light show in 2024. This year the event will run through Jan. 4 at Six Flags White Water in Marietta. (courtesy of Tim Peluso 2024) 4. Drive through a lollipop forest at World of Illumination’s Candy Rush Light Show Since 2020, World of Illumination has been known for its immersive experiences, which use millions of synchronized lights, soundscapes and scenic projections to create an animated, drive-through light show. This year’s theme has a sweet tooth. A character, Chef Kuma, will guide guests on a journey through a gingerbread village and lollipop forest along a peppermint pathway with candy-frosted tunnels. The drive takes roughly 20-35 minutes. Through Jan. 4. $40-$50 per car. Six Flags White Water. 250 Cobb Parkway N, Marietta. worldofillumination.com/marietta-georgia-six-flags-white-water

"Nature's Wonders" is the central attraction at "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights" at Atlanta Botanical Garden. The display is made up of 529 strings of lights synchronized to music. (Danielle Charbonneau/AJC 2024) 5. Wander wonderland at Atlanta Botanical Garden The 15th annual “Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” at Atlanta Botanical Garden is a meandering adventure through the garden grounds where 2 million lights illuminate trees, sculptures and themed displays. The garden’s centerpiece attraction, “Nature’s Wonders,” is a lush forest of music-synchronized lights. The 529 strings, some as long as 64 feet, hang like curtains from a gridded web affixed high in the canopy. Music moves fluidly between orchestral epics (such as Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons”) to Hollywood hits (like the “Mission: Impossible” theme song) to sultry jazz tunes. Other attractions include a toy train village, a Christmas tree made of more than 500 poinsettias and fire pits to roast s’mores. Through Jan. 11. $40. Atlanta Botanical Garden. 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 404-876-5859. atlantabg.org/plan-your-visit/atlanta-garden-calendar/garden-lights-holiday-nights.

6. Witness the inaugural Piedmont Park tree lighting ceremony Piedmont Park will kick off the holiday season by lighting a 50-foot holiday tree, a menorah and kinara in the meadow. A cappella group The Graduates will perform along with electric violinist Michelle Winters, Shake Shack will provide complimentary holiday custard and Cirque du Soleil and Park Tavern will surprise parkgoers with other giveaways. Atlantans are encouraged to bring donations for multiple nonprofit charities, including nonperishable food for the Salvation Army’s Can-A-Thon, pajamas for Beyond Bedtime’s pajama drive or gently used books to help restock the Little Free Library. Lighting at 6 p.m. Sunday. On display through Jan. 4. Free. The Meadow in Piedmont Park. 1322 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. 404-875-7275. piedmontpark.org/light-up-the-season. 7. Ice skate at Atlantic Station Atlantic Station’s outdoor ice skating rink, Skate the Station, is now open, decorated in seasonal decor and enlivened by holiday music. Skate rentals are included with admission. Through Jan. 19. $15-$18. Atlantic Station. 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. atlanticstation.com/event/skate-the-station Visit Zoo Atlanta at night to see more than 80 spectacular illuminated animal lanterns at IllumiNights, which runs through Jan. 18. (Courtesy of Zoo Atlanta)

8. Eat cookies with Santa at Zoo Atlanta Zoo Atlanta will host multiple holiday events this year, including Cookies with Santa and “IllumiNights: A Lantern Festival.” At Cookies with Santa, pose for professional photos (digital download included) and mingle over holiday snacks as jingle-bell jams are played and festive crafts offered. Time slots are 30 minutes. IllumiNights is a milelong trail enlivened at night by colorful wildlife lanterns and bright displays inspired by global scenery. Hot cocoa, holiday cocktails and s’mores are available for purchase. Cookies with Santa. $35. Dec. 6-7. Time slots reserved. Tickets required for all. “IllumiNights: A Lantern Festival.” 5:30-9:30 p.m. Through Jan. 18. Adults-only night on Thursday. $20-$25. 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453, zooatlanta.org

9. Tour homes on the Grant Park Candlelight Tour Participants on the Grant Park Candlelight Tour of Homes will explore 10 homes, including the L.P. Grant Mansion, plus Victorian and modern homes. The tour will coincide with other neighborhood festivities, including Winter Wonderland (a family-focused event with crafts, games, a snowball pit and meet-and-greets with Santa), an artist market and a candlelight concert. A VIP experience will offer a guided walk through historic Oakland Cemetery before the tour. Dec. 13-14. All activities begin at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Grant St., Atlanta. candlelighttourofhomes.com. 10. Meet Buddy the Elf at Children’s Museum of Atlanta Before the jolly arrival of “Elf The Musical” at the Fox Theatre on Dec. 16—21, Buddy the Elf will visit the Children’s Museum of Atlanta. Families can snap photos with Buddy, drink hot cocoa and gather ’round as a storyteller brings to life the heartwarming tale of how Buddy saved Christmas.

10 a.m.-noon, Saturday. $20. Tickets include admission to the museum. Children’s Museum of Atlanta. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. childrensmuseumatlanta.org/programs/buddy-the-elf-meet-greet. Scuba Claus and his elf dive underneath Georgia Aquarium's resident manta rays inside the Ocean Voyager exhibit. The holidays are celebrated at the aquarium through Jan. 2. (Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium) 11. See Santa in neoprene at Georgia Aquarium During the holidays, the Georgia Aquarium‘s lobby transforms into a winter wonderland with twinkling lights, decorations and a 40-foot holiday tree. Guests can watch a daily tree lighting at 10 a.m., visit and take photos with Santa Claus or watch as Scuba Claus swims in his neoprene suit with his manta ray reindeer inside the aquarium’s Ocean Voyager exhibit. Live holiday music performed on weekends. Through Jan. 2. Georgia Aquarium. 225 Baker St., Atlanta. $55. 404-581-4000. georgiaaquarium.org. Atlanta Ballet’s "The Nutcracker" comes to Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre from Dec. 6-27. (Courtesy of Kim Kenne/Atlanta Ballet)

12. Attend one of Atlanta’s many holiday performances Holiday performances abound in Atlanta. From the orchestra to the ballet, musical theater to film, Cirque du Soleil to opera, there is no shortage of holiday-themed performances to attend. Here are five classics: Alliance Theatre. “A Christmas Carol.” Through Monday. Tickets start at $45. Alliance Theatre’s Coca-Cola Stage. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. alliancetheatre.org. Atlanta Ballet. “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 6-27. Tickets start at $69. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. atlantaballet.com. Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York Live in Concert.” 7 p.m. Nov. 29. 3 p.m. Nov. 30. Tickets start at $97. Atlanta Symphony Hall. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. aso.org. Cirque du Soleil. “A Magical Cirque Christmas.” 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $48. Fox Theatre. 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. foxtheatre.org.