‘The Rocket Men’ unravels Nazi history behind U.S. space program

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute, no one is actually bearing this history in an interesting way,’” she said.

Her curiosity, aided by ample time during the pandemic, propelled her down a rabbit hole for several years — reading multiple books, digging through archives, watching documentary films and uncovering the difficult truths that laid the foundation for America’s space program.

With her research she set out to write a script that could both illuminate some of von Braun’s and Dora-Mittelbau’s uglier history, while also humanizing the characters and presenting ethically complex questions.

The result was “The Rocket Men.” Her research has been incorporated both into the script and into a robust website created to supplement the play.

Directed by Synchronicity Theatre co-founder Rachel May, “The Rocket Men” centers on von Braun’s (Amelia Fischer) team of six scientists and engineers working at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal as part of the Army Ballistic Missile Agency, which later became NASA.

The protagonist in this dramatized nonfiction, however, is not von Braun. The play, Skillman noted, is not “a hero’s journey.” The protagonist rather is Heinz-Hermann Koelle (Laura Boston Edwards).

Unlike the other German scientists, Koelle joins von Braun’s team in Huntsville as an outsider, not part of the original core team. Thirteen years younger than von Braun, Koelle largely idolizes his mentor’s brilliance. He is eager to build rockets that could potentially take astronauts to other planets. He helps von Braun publish his book “The Mars Project,” which proposes the utopian idea the red planet holds the key to ending nationalism, inequality and war. Interplanetary exploration, von Braun wrote in the book, could “lift mankind to a higher moral plane” and create world peace.

