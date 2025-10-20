‘Planting by the Signs’ is a sign of better days for songwriter S.G. Goodman

In 2023, singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman lost her father figure and her dog, but the losses did lead to a reunion with her longtime collaborator and friend, Matthew Rowan, who co-produced her new album. (Courtesy of Ryan Hartley)

“It’s strange. I’m out on tour right now, and the last time I was on this routing as a headline tour was right before Mike passed away,” Goodman quietly said in a recent interview. “It’s been really interesting and very full circle coming back out here and going to basically all the same cities. … But even before I experienced Mike dying and my dog dying and just the burnout from being constantly on the road, I knew that I wanted to write about planting by the signs.

“It’s strange. I’m out on tour right now, and the last time I was on this routing as a headline tour was right before Mike passed away,” Goodman quietly said in a recent interview. “It’s been really interesting and very full circle coming back out here and going to basically all the same cities. … But even before I experienced Mike dying and my dog dying and just the burnout from being constantly on the road, I knew that I wanted to write about planting by the signs.

The album gave Goodman a chance to reconnect with her Kentucky farming roots at a particularly tumultuous time in her life. In 2023, she not only had to navigate the unexpected loss of father figure, Mike Harmon, and her beloved dog, Howard, but she was still dealing with her estrangement from longtime collaborator and friend Matthew Rowan two years prior.

The idea of “planting by the signs” is rooted in the old-time practice of planting certain crops according to moon cycles passing through any of the dozen zodiac signs. It’s also the name of singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman ’s new studio album, behind which she will appear at Terminal West on Wednesday .

The album gave Goodman a chance to reconnect with her Kentucky farming roots at a particularly tumultuous time in her life. In 2023, she not only had to navigate the unexpected loss of father figure, Mike Harmon, and her beloved dog, Howard, but she was still dealing with her estrangement from longtime collaborator and friend Matthew Rowan two years prior.

The idea of “planting by the signs” is rooted in the old-time practice of planting certain crops according to moon cycles passing through any of the dozen zodiac signs. It’s also the name of singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman ’s new studio album, behind which she will appear at Terminal West on Wednesday .

“Even during that time, I was just kind of feeding myself everything I could about the concept of having to do with the old belief system. And it’s been really interesting that my intention for this album was to write a collection of songs that were about that belief system, but were just showing how that belief system and imagery applies to everyday things.”

This collection of songs not only allowed Goodman to grieve but also reconcile with Rowan. In the process, she also brought him on board to the new project to co-produce alongside her and fellow longtime collaborator Drew Vandenberg. This collection of songs not only allowed Goodman to grieve but also reconcile with Rowan. In the process, she also brought him on board to the new project to co-produce alongside her and fellow longtime collaborator Drew Vandenberg.

S.G. Goodman says her new band and concertgoers' response to her new songs have been reinvigorating. "To see people come out and so prioritize wanting to see live music and be able to feel a sense of community wanting the same thing is just really special." (Courtesy of Ryan Hartley)

“Matt has been a longtime friend and bandmate,” Goodman said. “We’ve collaborated on music a lot for the past 13 years. We were on tour together in 2021 and that led to a pretty big falling out between us. We didn’t speak to each other for around two years. When Mike passed away, we reconnected. Matt has been like a brother to me for over a decade.