‘Planting by the Signs’ is a sign of better days for songwriter S.G. Goodman
After a time of loss, new album brings Kentucky native to Atlanta to play Terminal West on Wednesday.
In 2023, singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman lost her father figure and her dog, but the losses did lead to a reunion with her longtime collaborator and friend, Matthew Rowan, who co-produced her new album. (Courtesy of Ryan Hartley)
By Dave Gil de Rubio – Last Word Features
2 hours ago
The idea of “planting by the signs” is rooted in the old-time practice of planting certain crops according to moon cycles passing through any of the dozen zodiac signs. It’s also the name of singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman’s new studio album, behind which she will appear at Terminal West on Wednesday.
The album gave Goodman a chance to reconnect with her Kentucky farming roots at a particularly tumultuous time in her life. In 2023, she not only had to navigate the unexpected loss of father figure, Mike Harmon, and her beloved dog, Howard, but she was still dealing with her estrangement from longtime collaborator and friend Matthew Rowan two years prior.
“It’s strange. I’m out on tour right now, and the last time I was on this routing as a headline tour was right before Mike passed away,” Goodman quietly said in a recent interview. “It’s been really interesting and very full circle coming back out here and going to basically all the same cities. … But even before I experienced Mike dying and my dog dying and just the burnout from being constantly on the road, I knew that I wanted to write about planting by the signs.
“Even during that time, I was just kind of feeding myself everything I could about the concept of having to do with the old belief system. And it’s been really interesting that my intention for this album was to write a collection of songs that were about that belief system, but were just showing how that belief system and imagery applies to everyday things.”
This collection of songs not only allowed Goodman to grieve but also reconcile with Rowan. In the process, she also brought him on board to the new project to co-produce alongside her and fellow longtime collaborator Drew Vandenberg.
S.G. Goodman says her new band and concertgoers' response to her new songs have been reinvigorating. "To see people come out and so prioritize wanting to see live music and be able to feel a sense of community wanting the same thing is just really special." (Courtesy of Ryan Hartley)
“Matt has been a longtime friend and bandmate,” Goodman said. “We’ve collaborated on music a lot for the past 13 years. We were on tour together in 2021 and that led to a pretty big falling out between us. We didn’t speak to each other for around two years. When Mike passed away, we reconnected. Matt has been like a brother to me for over a decade.
“I’m thankful for it. Not everybody is open to seeing if there is something on the other side of being hurt. That’s the unknown. You can always sit in your grievances against somebody. The mystery part is if there is another feeling that I can feel. Can this be better? Over the course of the year that followed Mike’s passing, Matt and I patched things up and kind of reestablished our friendship. We ended up doing what we do best together, which is hanging out and making music together.”
The 11 songs on “Planting by the Signs” find Goodman singing with a world-weary tone that draws the listener in as she weaves character-driven tales. Along the way, she finds catharsis from real-world pain, whether it’s the nearly nine-minute ode to her beloved canine Howard (the forlorn “Heaven Song”) or Harmon’s death and Rowan’s reentry into her life (a dreamy “Michael Told Me”). One highlight is the ruminative “Nature’s Child,” written by Goodman’s college friend, Tyler Ladd (and the only song on the album not penned by her), which features the 30-something singer-songwriter sharing a haunting duet with Bonnie “Prince” Billy.
With the new batch of songs in her back pocket, Goodman views this string of shows as a chance to share the full-circle moment this material represents. Not only is she reinvigorated by her new band, but humbled by the fan base she’s cultivated since dropping her 2020 debut “Old Time Feeling.”
“I’m touring with a new band this year, and we really tried to integrate the story of this record and that’s kind of what I’m sticking to,” Goodman said. “I really want to fully showcase the entire album, and I’m excited to do that. I don’t say that I don’t ever whip out an oldie. Me and the boys are just having a really good time up there. To see people come out and so prioritize wanting to see live music and be able to feel a sense of community wanting the same thing is just really special. … Music is a great reason to get together, for sure.”
CONCERT PREVIEW
S.G. Goodman
8 p.m. Wednesday . $34.52. Terminal West, 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Suite C, Atlanta. www.terminalwestatl.com.
