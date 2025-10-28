My Morning Jacket continues to find eclectic musical styles a suitable fit

Earlier this year, the band also released its 10th album, “is.” It marks another significant moment — the first time it brought a producer on board to fully guide the creative process for a complete studio album. That role was given to Brendan O’Brien, the Grammy Award-winning producer who has worked extensively with artists including Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam

“After talking and doing some pre-production with him, we quickly developed a trust in his ear, his musicality and his understanding of how to arrange a song,” Koster said. “Jim’s worked with many good producers, but he always kind of held on to a good amount of the control when it came to the vibe and what songs we’re going to use. But this time, Jim was like, ‘I’m fully letting go of control.’”

