Latino rock musical ‘La Cucarachita Martina’ moves to beat of inclusivity

The dialogue is roughly 60% English and 40% Spanish, often with one character rephrasing information another character just said in the different language. This approach can be challenging, according to Morán, and any translated information is delivered in a slightly different way so as to avoid repetition.

The result is a five-person production that blends multiple forms of puppetry, including rod puppetry, bunraku, glow-in-the-dark and shadow puppets, among others, all designed by José A. López.

“We want audiences to understand the story without making it repetitive. We also invited monolingual audiences to test the flow,” he said. “Over many years, this approach has proven successful.”

Such innovations serve to further Teatro SEA’s goal of championing bilingual Latino theater, a goal shared by the Center for Puppetry Arts. The Center is introducing Spanish language guides for many of its museum exhibits, some of which will be permanently available going forward, as well as Spanish instructions for their Create-a-Puppet workshop, said executive producer Tim Sweeney. The final two performances of “La Cucarachita Martina” on Sunday will be performed entirely in Spanish.

Discussing the story’s themes and why it resonates with so many audiences and readers, Morán said, “Above all, the show conveys love, friendship and respect, which are central to the story and its enduring appeal across generations.”

To which Sweeney added, “An essential takeaway is believing in yourself and knowing the value of your own worth.”

