At three Atlanta museums, Black women present inspiring solo exhibitions

At Clark Atlanta, Shanequa Gay’s solo exhibition “Ancestral Mirrors” (through Dec. 6) continues the exploration of the immaterial world.
Haint blue is a color Southerners know well. The color traditionally is painted on the ceiling of entryways, serving as a portal to the sky through which evil spirits may escape and thus protecting the household from misfortune. Blue, especially in the South, is a most spiritual color. It should be no surprise, then, that Gay’s exhibition, which is a metaphysical exploration of intergenerational exchange, is replete with shades of blue.
This exhibition serves as a sort of retrospective for the artist, with artworks ranging from multiple years and various mediums — textiles, painting, video and photography all make appearances. But rather than merely serving as a survey of Gay’s work, this exhibition speaks to the occult. Gay is known for her chimera-like figures — part-human, part-animal hybrids that frequently sport masks, occluding their faces. Throughout this exhibition, these creatures dance with Black women, sometimes literally as seen in “Healing Circle” (2019). Their appearances, regardless of the medium, interconnect every piece, as if each artwork is a talisman used to summon their appearance.
As these spirits permeate the artworks, they serve as important reminders that we are never truly alone. Each one of us is part of a family line, and that lineage lives inside us. Relinquishing ourselves to matrilineage actualizes us. The title of one of Gay’s artworks puts it best: “I am she, she is me, we are us … whatever happens to you happens to me.”
Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia, 75 Bennett St. NW, Atlanta. mocaga.org
Clark Atlanta University Art Museum, Trevor Arnett Hall, 223 James P Brawley Drive SW Second, Atlanta. cau.edu.
