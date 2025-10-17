At three Atlanta museums, Black women present inspiring solo exhibitions

Ayana Ross’ Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia exhibition “Saving Our Sacred Selves” (through Oct. 25) is truly resplendent. The exhibition text asserts that the large-scale narrative paintings, tonal portraits, landscapes and domestic objects “emerge to present a visual and spatial introspection of daily life and the translation of those moments to the larger narrative of cultural exploration.”

If I could summarize this exhibition in two words, they would be “burnt sienna.” The color, which Ross uses in every painting on view, serves as an exhibition through-line. Perhaps it is flesh and blood, perhaps the human spirit, or perhaps it is simply a warm, comforting color. Regardless, its continual use throughout places each painting within the same universe, as if every one is a different scene of the same story. At the same time, a woman lounges in a field in “Woman in the Garden” (2025), another woman experiences spiritual transcendence in “When She is Lifted” (2025).

Beyond the wonderful use of color and paint, the beauty of this exhibition is its simplicity. While the scenes represent slices of everyday life, here they seem to radiate with energy, exalting the everyday subjects within.

Walking through this exhibition is nothing short of a religious experience — a feeling reinforced by the paintings of praying hands, such as “Hands of Praise” (2025). Ross shows that we need to look no further than our daily lives to find solace; everything we need for a beautiful life is already with us.

Ayana Ross’ Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia exhibition “Saving Our Sacred Selves” (through Oct. 25) is truly resplendent. The exhibition text asserts that the large-scale narrative paintings, tonal portraits, landscapes and domestic objects “emerge to present a visual and spatial introspection of daily life and the translation of those moments to the larger narrative of cultural exploration.”

If I could summarize this exhibition in two words, they would be “burnt sienna.” The color, which Ross uses in every painting on view, serves as an exhibition through-line. Perhaps it is flesh and blood, perhaps the human spirit, or perhaps it is simply a warm, comforting color. Regardless, its continual use throughout places each painting within the same universe, as if every one is a different scene of the same story. At the same time, a woman lounges in a field in “Woman in the Garden” (2025), another woman experiences spiritual transcendence in “When She is Lifted” (2025).

Beyond the wonderful use of color and paint, the beauty of this exhibition is its simplicity. While the scenes represent slices of everyday life, here they seem to radiate with energy, exalting the everyday subjects within.