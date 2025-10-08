Heat Check After writing for Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, Columbus’ Ink forges own path Ink recently dropped her debut EP “Big Buskin’”. Columbus-raised singer Ink, born Atia Boggs, has written for Jennifer Lopez, Lil Nas X, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar. She scored her biggest hit to date this year with Lamar and SZA's "Luther." (Courtesy of Matty Vogel)

Ink is keen on building a “sound you can trust.” That was her thesis while busking throughout the streets of Atlanta in the early 2010s, with her cowboy hat and boots in tow. The Columbus-raised singer and songwriter would spend hours on the campus of Clark Atlanta University (where she studied mass communications and film), on the MARTA train, in Little Five Points, outside of Lenox Square Mall — and anywhere else — performing for anyone who was willing to listen. The hard work paid off. She later moved to Los Angeles and penned songs for singers Monica and Tamar Braxton (one of her first songs was the latter’s 2015 track, “Catfish”). Today, Ink (born Atia Boggs), splits her time between Nashville, Tennessee, and Miami. She’s had a stellar songwriting run over the past few years, with credits on Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning albums “Renaissance” and “Cowboy Carter” (penning “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em” on the latter). Ink also wrote last year’s Kendrick Lamar and SZA duet “Luther,” which spent 13 weeks as the No. 1 song in the country. That was her thesis while busking throughout the streets of Atlanta in the early 2010s, with her cowboy hat and boots in tow. The Columbus-raised singer and songwriter would spend hours on the campus of Clark Atlanta University (where she studied mass communications and film), on the MARTA train, in Little Five Points, outside of Lenox Square Mall — and anywhere else — performing for anyone who was willing to listen. The hard work paid off. She later moved to Los Angeles and penned songs for singers Monica and Tamar Braxton (one of her first songs was the latter’s 2015 track, “Catfish”). Today, Ink (born Atia Boggs), splits her time between Nashville, Tennessee, and Miami. She’s had a stellar songwriting run over the past few years, with credits on Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning albums “Renaissance” and “Cowboy Carter” (penning “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em” on the latter). Ink also wrote last year’s Kendrick Lamar and SZA duet “Luther,” which spent 13 weeks as the No. 1 song in the country.

RELATED For Black country artists in Georgia, Beyoncé offers hope for the future Now, she’s stepping into her own spotlight with her debut EP “Big Buskin.’” The project dropped Friday via Big Loud Records. Across 12 tracks, Ink weaves country, soul and blues to detail her journey filled with grit, love and patience. The project peaks with the track “God’s Been Drinkin,’” where Ink wields her bluesy vocal prowess as she laments life’s disappointments. Then there’s “Blink of an Eye,” a folksy song that embodies the gratitude needed to endure those low moments. Now, she’s stepping into her own spotlight with her debut EP “Big Buskin.’” The project dropped Friday via Big Loud Records. Across 12 tracks, Ink weaves country, soul and blues to detail her journey filled with grit, love and patience. The project peaks with the track “God’s Been Drinkin,’” where Ink wields her bluesy vocal prowess as she laments life’s disappointments. Then there’s “Blink of an Eye,” a folksy song that embodies the gratitude needed to endure those low moments. “I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited to put together something and give it my all,” the 38-year-old told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via Zoom. The AJC talked to Ink about busking in Atlanta, writing for big stars and her debut project. This Q&A has been edited and condensed for clarity

Q: Tell me what the title “Big Buskin’” means to you?

A: Taking that music to the streets, bringing that music to the people. When I came up in Atlanta, I was just walking up and down the streets every day. I put my passion out there, trying to survive, but also trying to make a window to a better way. A: Taking that music to the streets, bringing that music to the people. When I came up in Atlanta, I was just walking up and down the streets every day. I put my passion out there, trying to survive, but also trying to make a window to a better way. I would have that guitar, and I’ll be out here in the street singing a song. I think that’s just the spirit of big busking. It’s about not waiting for it to come to you, but going to it. Q: Did you grow up singing? A: As a kid, I just always wanted to be creative. I was always singing. I started out singing in a church choir. As a kid, like, I was leading the school raps and all of that. I was like, “You know what. I don’t want to have to wait on producers or wait on anybody. I want to be my own producer.” That way, I could just make music and not have to wait for people to send me tracks. That’s when I learned the guitar, and it just became a spiritual portal for me. After that, everything made sense. A: As a kid, I just always wanted to be creative. I was always singing. I started out singing in a church choir. As a kid, like, I was leading the school raps and all of that. I was like, “You know what. I don’t want to have to wait on producers or wait on anybody. I want to be my own producer.” That way, I could just make music and not have to wait for people to send me tracks. That’s when I learned the guitar, and it just became a spiritual portal for me. After that, everything made sense. Q: When did you start playing guitar? Are you self-taught?

A: Yeah, I am. I’ve been playing the guitar for 15 years. A: Yeah, I am. I’ve been playing the guitar for 15 years. Ink's debut EP "Big Buskin'" dropped Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. The project is an ode to her days performing throughout the streets of Atlanta before becoming a hit songwriter. (Courtesy of Matty Vogel) Q: Your sound pulls from a variety of genres. What music did you grow up listening to? A: My mom has very diverse music tastes, so we would listen to everything. My family, they’re a singing family too, so they just love a good time. They all sang in the choir. I definitely remember hearing some old gospel. Andraé Crouch, Aretha Franklin, Johnnie Taylor and a lot of that down south soul. Also some Earth, Wind & Fire. I came up on that feel-good music. It was just so relatable. A: My mom has very diverse music tastes, so we would listen to everything. My family, they’re a singing family too, so they just love a good time. They all sang in the choir. I definitely remember hearing some old gospel. Andraé Crouch, Aretha Franklin, Johnnie Taylor and a lot of that down south soul. Also some Earth, Wind & Fire. I came up on that feel-good music. It was just so relatable. Q: When you were buskin’, would you perform your own songs?

A: I was out there freestyling every day, making up my own songs. That’s my thing. People would come up and be like, “Wow, I’m in tears right now. I’ve been sleeping in the car with my kids, and I’m just hearing your message right now, and it’s really helping me.” I feel like (music) is really important to humanity and to our community, and sometimes we take it for granted. A: I was out there freestyling every day, making up my own songs. That’s my thing. People would come up and be like, “Wow, I’m in tears right now. I’ve been sleeping in the car with my kids, and I’m just hearing your message right now, and it’s really helping me.” I feel like (music) is really important to humanity and to our community, and sometimes we take it for granted. Q: You’ve said “Sweet Tea” is one of your favorites on the EP. That song reminds me of another song you wrote, Beyoncé’s “16 Carriages.” It chronicles a journey. A: I love just bringing people into that world because it’s all about your story. The funny part is I didn’t really expect people to talk about “Sweet Tea.” They like, nah, this reminds me of my life. It’s funny that something so personal becomes personal to everybody. A: I love just bringing people into that world because it’s all about your story. The funny part is I didn’t really expect people to talk about “Sweet Tea.” They like, nah, this reminds me of my life. It’s funny that something so personal becomes personal to everybody. "My sound is just evolution, transcendent," Ink said. "It's gonna give you that psychedelic feel. It's gonna give you that soulful thrill." (Courtesy of Matty Vogel) Q: I like how each song on the EP shows a different side of you.