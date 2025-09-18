Review: ‘Fiddler’ at the Alliance Theatre rises intensely to the moment

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Rarely have stories of social unrest, shifting cultural landscapes and people being forced from their homes felt so timely. Despite having been written in the late 1960s, the production of “Fiddler on the Roof” running at the Alliance Theatre through Oct. 12 feels eerily like a reflection of our current political climate.

A co-production with the Atlanta Opera, directed by Tomer Zvulun, the Opera’s general and artistic director, this “Fiddler” staging is simultaneously a delight and a gut punch, with Zvulun, leaning fully into the highs and lows of the classic musical. High-octane group numbers such as “L’Chaim” and “Tevye’s Dream” have the audience bouncing in their seats, primed for the devastating tonal shift wrought at the end of Act 1 as communal joy turns to violent suppression.

Carrying us through these highs and lows is Itzik Cohen as Tevye, a bastion of effervescent charm who is able to delight the audience one minute and move them nearly to tears the next. His rich and layered performance anchors the show — even if his singing voice wavers at times and his “If I Were a Rich Man” is somewhat forgettable.

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Rarely have stories of social unrest, shifting cultural landscapes and people being forced from their homes felt so timely. Despite having been written in the late 1960s, the production of “Fiddler on the Roof” running at the Alliance Theatre through Oct. 12 feels eerily like a reflection of our current political climate.

A co-production with the Atlanta Opera, directed by Tomer Zvulun, the Opera’s general and artistic director, this “Fiddler” staging is simultaneously a delight and a gut punch, with Zvulun, leaning fully into the highs and lows of the classic musical. High-octane group numbers such as “L’Chaim” and “Tevye’s Dream” have the audience bouncing in their seats, primed for the devastating tonal shift wrought at the end of Act 1 as communal joy turns to violent suppression.