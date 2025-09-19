Georgia regulator on why he opposed Jake Paul bout: ‘Not a very safe fight’

“This opinion makes me a little unpopular,” Thompson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday evening. “But it’s just not a very safe fight. Our legislative duties are to protect the fighters and the fans. I cannot be the chairman when someone dies in the state of Georgia during a sanctioned fight.”

Thompson estimated that the likely weight difference between the two fighters Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis would be at least 60 pounds, significantly greater than a standard 9-pound leeway. Davis weighed in at 133 ¾ pounds for his last fight and Paul weighed 199 ½ pounds for his previous fight.

After Thompson informed USA Today of his objections, MVP’s Bidarian told ESPN she began seeking an alternative site for the fight.

