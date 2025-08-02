Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment

Review: ‘A Strange Loop’ makes tackling life’s obstacles strangely appealing

Actor’s Express’ staging of the Tony-winning musical, featuring Eddie Weaver’s all-in lead performance, is inventive and relatable.
Eddie Weaver owns his starring role as Usher, a Broadway usher confronting insecurity, loneliness and the near-impossible road to self-acceptance, in "A Strange Loop" at Actor's Express. (Courtesy of Casey Gardner Ford)

Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford

Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford

Eddie Weaver owns his starring role as Usher, a Broadway usher confronting insecurity, loneliness and the near-impossible road to self-acceptance, in "A Strange Loop" at Actor's Express. (Courtesy of Casey Gardner Ford)
By Benjamin Carr – ArtsATL
1 hour ago

The first Atlanta production of the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “A Strange Loop,” onstage at Actor’s Express through Aug. 31, is a marvelous feat of creativity from writer Michael R. Jackson, who followed the adage to “Write what you know.”

So Jackson, a former Broadway usher at “The Lion King,” wrote a musical about a 25-year-old usher at “The Lion King” — played here by Eddie Weaver — who wants to write an autobiographical musical but keeps getting interrupted by a chorus of his Thoughts, played by Aliciona Strothers, Clinton Harris, Chris McKnight, Jonathan Bryant, Barry Westmoreland and Javar La’trail Parker.

It is a weird, metatextual and introspective loop of a premise. And this production, directed by Amanda Washington with music direction from John-Michael d’Haviland, is very good.

Eddie Weaver as Usher (from left), Javar La’Trail Parker as Thought 6, Barry Westmoreland (foreground) as Thought 5, Chris McKnight (rear) as Thought 3, Clinton Harris as Thought 2 and Jonathan Bryant as Thought 4. (Courtesy of Casey Gardner Ford)

Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford

When you turn a mirror upon another mirror, it’s possible to explore yourself from infinite angles, but it’s impossible to get a full view of all you are. People are too complicated, idiosyncratic and complex for easy answers.A Strange Loop” is about an individual attempting such an examination anyway, to see how best to tackle his life’s obstacles.

Every audience member who is game will be able to connect to some emotional component of this radical, often hilarious musical. Broadly, it is about human insecurity, loneliness and the near-impossible road to self-acceptance. It takes aspects of many great musicals that preceded it and builds inventively upon them to create something fresh and exciting for audiences.

But this show is also boldly and proudly for the specific communities that the author is part of, proclaiming in its opening number that it is a “Big, Black and Queer-Ass American Broadway Show.” A Strange Loop” is not written “for” everyone. It is expressly about being a lisping, loathing, larger, Black, cisgender, queer American man and all of the warring multitudes he contains.

In the show, running 100 minutes without intermission, we follow Usher from work to home as he tries to carve out his place in an art form and a society that too frequently excludes people like him or turns him into a caricature. We see him run up against the desires of his pious parents, the looming shadow of Tyler Perry, his inner white girl, his sexual needs, his religious trauma and his fear of AIDS. The script also dares to mention the problems a writer can encounter while trying to deliver a coherent message to a receptive audience.

It’s a fascinating, difficult and worthy work of art, brazen and confrontational at times. And it largely succeeds.

ExploreGeorgia city sees first step toward reviving musical series
Eddie Weaver, center, as Usher, flanked by actors playing his Thoughts. (Courtesy of Casey Gardner Ford)

Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo by Casey Gardner Ford

Weaver’s performance in the lead is searing and vulnerable, often heartbreaking. His vocals are beautiful. And he’s very funny in the scene where Usher plays every role in a wild parody of a gospel play.

All of the Thoughts performers are terrific, often sharing dozens of roles throughout, like versions of Usher’s parents — complete with quick costume changes, Atarius Armstrong’s fun choreography, and constant scene entrances and exits.

One comic highlight involves them all portraying Black historical figures, confronting Usher about his ego in a song inexplicably called “Tyler Perry Writes Real Life.”

Washington’s direction keeps the show briskly paced, and its clever blocking, set design from Seamus M. Bourne and lighting by Kevin Frazier move the focal point of the action constantly around the space without hiccup or confusion.

For fans of inventive theater,A Strange Loop” should not be missed.

THEATER REVIEW

“A Strange Loop”

Through Aug. 31 at Actor’s Express. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets start at $46.35. 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Suite J-107, Atlanta. actors-express.com.

ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

icon to expand image

Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (artsatl.org) is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. ArtsATL, founded in 2009, helps build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

About the Author

Benjamin Carr
More Stories

Keep Reading

Malcolm-Jamal Warner is shown with his Atlanta friends Tamika "Georgia Me" Harper (left) and Bethsheba “Queen Sheba” Rem in early 2022. The two women have organized a tribute to Warner. (Courtesy)

Credit: COURTESY

Atlanta poets will remember Malcolm-Jamal Warner this week at City Winery

Just nine days after Warner’s shocking death, Tamika “Georgia Me” Harper and her friend Bethsheba “Queen Sheba” Rem are organizing a three-hour tribute to his life.

Dad’s Garage celebrates 30 years with a through-the-eras improv show

Dad’s Garage has become known for its TheatreSports format, which the company has been hosting for three decades since its founding.

Reel Talk lets Atlanta film lovers get the inside scoop from directors

Every month, five short films are shown at the Tara. Then their directors discuss how they made it, riffing on writing inspirations or budget constraints.

The Latest

Students ask rapper Jeffery Williams (right), known as Young Thug, questions about fame, regret, and gun violence during a moderated discussion at Skyview High School, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in College Park. The visit is part of his court-ordered anti-gang outreach and took place in an intimate setting with students from the second-chance high school. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC)

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Young Thug makes first post-jail metro Atlanta appearance at local school

The poppy sounds of AJR gain some real-life resonance with ‘The Maybe Man’

Reel Talk lets Atlanta film lovers get the inside scoop from directors

Featured

About 4,300 graduating Emory students wait for the commencement ceremony to begin on May 8, 2023. The school is expecting to see a multimillion-dollar increase on its endowment tax liability after recent legislation. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: TNS

Emory braces for a big tax increase on endowment after Trump bill

The Atlanta university uses its endowment to finance research, fund scholarships for low-income students and provide health care at community hospitals across Georgia.

Georgia Power’s massive data center expansion includes a lot of gas

Georgia Power is planning to build new gas-burning units and add more battery storage as part of a historic expansion of its generation fleet, mostly to serve data centers.

Facing $9M tax bill, Uber turns to Georgia Supreme Court

Still on the hook for $9 million in unpaid sales tax from its first years in Georgia, Uber is asking the state’s highest court for help, supported by economic powerhouses.