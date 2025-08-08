Atlanta writer Sara Omer taps heritage, imagination for debut fantasy novel

Credit: Photo by Beth Omer Credit: Photo by Beth Omer

The narrative is enriched by Omer’s heritage and offers a fresh perspective within the fantasy genre. “My family is Iraqi Turkmen and Kurdish, so there’s a lot of really interesting Turkic myths and culture that I could draw from,” she said.

It also marks her arrival as a new voice in speculative fiction (works in which the setting is other than the real world). Though the novel is set in an imagined world, Omer did significant research to ground the story in realism.

However, she said, taking some creative liberties was necessary. “There were things that I didn’t want to be taken from certain cultures or time periods because I was blending them and trying to create something new. But for plot-related reasons, I really wanted blood transfusions to be a possibility.”

Her fictional take on the procedure includes animal parts and natural materials. “It sounds so unhygienic, but I’m sure it probably wouldn’t kill you,” she joked.

Omer’s mix of logical and playful storytelling forms the novel’s core narrative. The religious systems and naming conventions reflect her deep reverence for Southwest Asia and North Africa culture and her aim to bring broader cultural nuances to the genre.

“I like the idea of fantasy being a way to lead into real-world understanding,” she said. “There are a lot of different fantasy stories out there, and they’re deserving of your attention.”

Character concept art by Turkish illustrator Ender Coşkun and map designs by the author’s brother, artist Allen Omer, also help bring the novel’s world into sharper focus. By working with artists who share a connection to her heritage and her characters, Omer adds another layer of depth to the story.

Although Omer’s writing feels global in influence, her literary roots are undeniably based in metro Atlanta. As a graduate student and teaching assistant at Kennesaw State University and former editor for several publications based in the city, Omer is crafting a strong presence in its literary scene. Her early work at Peachtree Publishing Co. and Art Papers shaped her understanding.

“Peachtree was my first experience with anything related to publishing,” she said. “To be able to sit in on those acquisition meetings and talk to editors, it was so informative. At that time, I thought I was just going to be an editor. I didn’t realize I wanted to be a writer quite as strongly.”

Though she’s primarily focused on fiction writing now, that foundation, combined with the support of Atlanta’s independent book scene, gave Omer the confidence to finally pursue authorship. With about 30 independent bookstores operating in the metro area, it’s possible to build a literary following from grassroots events such as excerpt readings, book signings and panel discussions with other Atlanta authors.

The community support and insights about the publishing world empowered Omer to write freely, moving beyond conventional tropes to tell a story that is emotionally honest and culturally diverse. In “The Gryphon King,” she includes familiar fantasy elements such as royalty, mythical beasts and magic. However, these motifs are used as entry points into deeper explorations of grief, violence, political unrest and moral ambiguity.

Writing characters that feel emotionally lived-in and grounded encourages readers to consider what fantasy can offer aside from diversion. “Can you find escapism in really dark content?” Omer asked. “I don’t know. But I think it’s worth asking.”

Beyond storytelling, Omer said she hopes “The Gryphon King” encourages readers to explore unfamiliar histories and helps usher in a new wave of culturally diverse fantasy novels that entertain as well as educate.

Discussing her writing influences, Omer makes sure to champion emerging authors. “‘Firstborn of the Sun' (by Marvellous Michael Anson) is a Yoruba-inspired fantasy I’m really excited about,” she said. “And ‘The Weavers of Alamaxa’ (by Hadeer Elsbai) is an Egyptian-inspired series, and it feels so timely.”

With a growing author community and indie book scene and more literary events popping up each year in Atlanta, Omer is optimistic about a future where the city becomes a publishing hub of its own. “I don’t know if I’m just biased because I live here,” she said, “but there’s a lot of opportunities in this city.”

As a debut author building her literary future in the South, she’s helping make it happen.

