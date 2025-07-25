Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Kym Whitley happily joins the Adam Sandler universe with ‘Happy Gilmore 2′

Comic actress appears in sequel alongside Steve Buscemi, Jack Nicklaus and Ben Stiller to name a few stars.
In "Happy Gilmore 2," Kym Whitley plays Bessie, part of Happy’s (Adam Sandler) alcohol recovery group. (Netflix)

Credit: NETFLIX SX

Credit: NETFLIX SX

In "Happy Gilmore 2," Kym Whitley plays Bessie, part of Happy’s (Adam Sandler) alcohol recovery group. (Netflix)
By
0 minutes ago

There’s the vaunted Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s the Star Wars Universe. And then there’s the Adam Sandler Universe.

It doesn’t involve as many capes or existential threats, but Sandler expects actors who join him to bring the funny and bring it hard. And “Happy Gilmore 2,” the sequel to his beloved 1996 film, is a comical cornucopia of original cast members, cameos and big-name stars. It’s nowstreaming on Netflix.

Veteran actress and stand-up comic Kym Whitley (“Next Friday,” “Along Came Polly”) got to join in on the fun and visited Atlanta recently to promote the movie for Netflix.

Whitley has been in the comedy world for more than 30 years. In this film, she plays Bessie, part of Happy’s alcohol recovery group led by the sadistic Hal (Ben Stiller), who was a nutty orderly in the first movie.

“I sometimes found myself watching the scene instead of being in the scene,” Whitley said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the Waldorf Astoria in Buckhead. “Ben is crazy. Adam is crazy. It’s hard to keep a straight face. Sometimes I kept my head down and held it.”

At the same time, she added, “my goal was to make Adam laugh in a scene. But he’s a tough one to break. He’s able to stay in character.”

The set itself was relaxed because Sandler ensured everyone felt included, she said.

“You could always go up to director (Kyle Newacheck) or Adam and say, ‘I thought of something. What if we do this?’” Whitley said. “They make it a fun job. You never feel restrictive as a creative.”

Sadie Sandler as Charlotte (from left), Ben Stiller as Hal L. and Kym Whitley as Bessie appear in "Happy Gilmore 2." (Scott Yamano/Netflix)

Credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix

“Happy Gilmore 2″ in a prestreaming world would have landed in movie theaters, but Sandler has forged a strong partnership with Netflix for more than a decade, releasing about a dozen movies on the platform. In this case, Netflix gave him a generous budget to ensure the sequel was packed with visual oomph and ridiculous star power.

Two key players, of course, are back from the first film: Julie Bowen as Happy’s loving wife and Christopher McDonald as Happy’s bitter rival Shooter McGavin.

According to Netflix, 30 past and current pro golfers appear as themselves, led by John Daly, who is living with Happy and gets plenty of airtime. Others include Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson and Jack Nicklaus.

“Jack Nicklaus is still around?” Whitley asked. (He’s 85 and gets a couple of lines.)

Lavell Crawford, a friend of Whitley’s, plays the son of Chubbs, Happy’s original mentor (Chubbs was played by actor Carl Weathers, who died in 2024). NFL star Travis Kelce is a waiter. Rapper Bad Bunny becomes Happy’s caddy. Others who have notable roles include Steve Buscemi, Haley Joel Osment, Eric André, Kevin Nealon, Post Malone, Eminem and Rob Schneider.

Kym Whitley (in floral top) is in some scenes with Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller in "Happy Gilmore 2." (Netflix)

Credit: NETFLIX

icon to expand image

Credit: NETFLIX

Whitley has steadily found work going back to the 1990s. She has 138 acting gigs listed on her IMDb page, including appearances in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Neighborhood,” “Fuller House” and “Black Dynamite,” as well as Atlanta-based productions like BET’s “Let’s Stay Together” and Bounce TV’s “Act Your Age.”

She found her way into the Sandler Universe via his 2020 Netflix comedy “Hubie Halloween,” where she played a local farmer.

“I had heard nothing but good things about Adam,” she said. “He didn’t disappoint.”

Whitley must have left a good impression, because she got a return call for “Happy Gilmore 2.”

“It’s a great time for Adam Sandler,” Whitley said. “There’s a lot going on in the world and he gives people a break. And he’s not slowing down.”

As for sequels, she is thrilled that Ice Cube is working on a new “Friday” sequel.

“A lot of people died in the past movies so there aren’t a lot of us left,” she said.

About 15 years into her acting career, Whitley decided to pursue stand-up, as well. She teamed with experienced comic David A. Arnold to build stage time and a fan base. Now she comes regularly to the Atlanta Comedy Theatre in Norcross for headlining gigs.

“She’s just the sweetest person to work with — zero diva,” said Gary Abdo, who runs Atlanta Comedy Theatre. “She comes to the club to enjoy life and work. Her energy is infectious. It shows in her stand-up. She is always smiling.”

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

The original "Scary Movie," a parody of horror films, was a surprise success in 2000. The sixth version is set to shoot in Atlanta later this year at Tyler Perry Studios. (©Dimension Films/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Credit: ©Dimension Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

‘Scary Movie 6′ reportedly coming to Tyler Perry Studios this fall

The ‘Scary Movie" parody franchise is coming back and is expected to shoot in metro Atlanta for its sixth incarnation.

Who’s still touring after age 80? Two Beatles, the Stones, Dylan and more

A look at major music acts still touring at age 80 and older. There are a lot.

Five reasons to see ‘Amplified: The Immersive Rock Experience’ in Atlanta

Watershed rock and roll moments like these are explored in detail at Amplified, a new immersive experience that opened earlier this month at Illuminarium Atlanta.

The Latest

The original "Scary Movie," a parody of horror films, was a surprise success in 2000. The sixth version is set to shoot in Atlanta later this year at Tyler Perry Studios. (©Dimension Films/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Credit: ©Dimension Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

‘Scary Movie 6′ reportedly coming to Tyler Perry Studios this fall

Who’s still touring after age 80? Two Beatles, the Stones, Dylan and more

Five reasons to see ‘Amplified: The Immersive Rock Experience’ in Atlanta

Featured

A trainee at the Norfolk Southern Training Center in McDonough on Friday, March 7, 2025. Norfolk Southern and its Midwestern and Western counterpart, Union Pacific, on Thursday confirmed they are in "advanced discussions" about a possible merger. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Seven years after wooing Norfolk Southern, Atlanta may lose its HQ in merger

In 2018 Georgia and Atlanta leaders celebrated a coup: convincing Norfolk Southern to move its headquarters to Midtown Atlanta. Now, that HQ and its jobs could be at risk.

Applications surge as more students strive for Atlanta HBCUs

Surge in applications at Atlanta HBCUs reflects students increasingly looking for spaces where they feel supported, officials say.

Regulators subpoena Frost son after new lending firm emerges

State regulators seek financial recorders from the son of First Liberty Building & Loan founder.