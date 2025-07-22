Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Five reasons to see ‘Amplified: The Immersive Rock Experience’ in Atlanta

The 55-minute show at the Illuminarium covers 30 songs, 1,000 photos and 250 video clips.
Illuminarium Atlanta has a new immersive experience capturing hundreds of music acts from Elvis to Lizzo in "Amplified: An Immersive Rock Experience," featuring music, video and photos from the entire rock era. (Courtesy of Illuminarium)

Credit: COURTESY OF ILLUMINARIUM

Credit: COURTESY OF ILLUMINARIUM

Illuminarium Atlanta has a new immersive experience capturing hundreds of music acts from Elvis to Lizzo in "Amplified: An Immersive Rock Experience," featuring music, video and photos from the entire rock era. (Courtesy of Illuminarium)
By
1 hour ago

Pete Townshend of the Who strumming his guitar windmill style. Teenage girls screaming while seeing the Beatles. David Lee Roth high kicking backstage.

Watershed rock and roll moments like these are explored in detail at Amplified, a new immersive experience that opened earlier this month at Illuminarium Atlanta off the Eastside Beltline. The venue’s first new show in two years, “Amplified” is sponsored by Rolling Stone magazine.

Over 55 minutes, the show spans eight decades of the rock era, from Elvis Presley, the Beatles and Aretha Franklin to Queen, Van Halen and Tina Turner, from Nirvana, Radiohead and Green Day to Beyoncé, Amy Winehouse and Lizzo. Hip-hop, R&B and pop are represented as well.

“The show definitely has a little bit of everything,” said Jodi Peckman, Amplified’s coproducer who worked at Rolling Stone magazine from 1987 to 2018. “There’s emotion. There are a lot of fun aspects. It goes fast, but there are slow, introspective moments.”

ExploreIlluminarium takes attendees into 'Space'

Thirty songs are featured, along with 1,000 curated photos and 250 video clips.

While this show was being developed, Illuminarium owner Alan Greenberg leased his building near Ponce City Market to French company Eclipso for a year. Eclipso offered VR shows about ancient Egypt, Impressionist artists and prehistoric flora and fauna through the spring.

Documentary producer and former Turner exec Brad Siegel worked with Illuminarium CEO Alan Greenberg to create the "Amplified" rock experience, a 50-minute immersive show highlighting photos, video and music from the rock era. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNEY HO

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO

Here are five things to note about “Amplified”:

"Amplified: The Immersive Rock Experience" at Illuminarium in Atlanta features 50 minutes of photos, video and music covering eight decades of the rock era and 1,332 Rolling Stone covers in chronological order. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNEY HO/

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO/

1- A different type of satisfaction: The show, which debuted at the Illuminarium in Las Vegas in March, engendered some confusion given Rolling Stone’s name in the title. Some attendees think it’s exclusively about the band Rolling Stones, said Brad Siegel, a former Turner Broadcasting executive who lives in Atlanta and coproduced the show. Others think it’s a history of Rolling Stone magazine.

There is a brief section about the launch of Rolling Stone magazine in 1967 near the end, followed by a fun visual review of more than 1,332 Rolling Stone covers from the magazine’s launch date through 2024.

“It’s great eye candy, a great trip down memory lane,” Peckman said.

Atlanta-based Illuminarium CEO Alan Greenberg watches an early viewing of "Amplified: The Immersive Rock Experience" at his Atlanta location July 15, 2025, featuring 1,000-plus photos, including Atlanta's own Lil Nas X (right). (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNEY HO/

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO/

2- Covering their musical bases: With portions of 30 songs to squeeze into 50 minutes, Siegel said there was healthy debate about what to include.

The show opens with the distinctive pulsating rhythms of the Who’s iconic “Baba O’Riley,” then hits different styles and genres over the decades by the likes of Kiss (“Rock and Roll All Nite”), Sam Cooke (“A Change is Gonna Come”), M83 (“Midnight City”), the Beach Boys (“In My Room”), the Backstreet Boys (“Larger Than Life”) and Cyndi Lauper (“True Colors”).

Siegel said the ease of licensing a song mattered. But he was determined to use Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi,” which took six months. “The label owns the recording, and she owns the publishing,” he said. “The publishers needed Joni’s approval. She wanted to see the creative. Once she saw it, she was fine. But the process can be pretty tedious.” Often, he said the estates of dead artists are especially persnickety.

Landing licensing deals for photos and video ate up a lot of time as well. For instance, they wanted to use archival video of Stevie Wonder recording “Living for the City,” but the producers couldn’t get ahold of Wonder. “Sometimes,” Siegel said, “decisions are made for you.”

"Amplified," the Illuminarium immersive rock experience, features eight different chapters, including one focused on fandom. The show is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNEY HO/

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO/

3- Storytelling in eight chapters: The producers ditched the idea of doing the show chronologically. “That would have felt like a book report,” Siegel said.

Instead, they opted to go by topic.

They go backstage. They hit the recording studio. They parse out the roles of each band member. They explore fandom. And they explore different hairstyles through the ages.

“I had a mop top during Beatlemania and was forced to cut it, so hair has always stuck with me,” said Siegel, who attended the Beatles’ legendary 1965 concert at Shea Stadium in New York City.

There is also an entire segment focused on the connection between rock and horsepower with dozens of photos of musicians posing in front of a cornucopia of vehicles.

And they highlight artists addressing shifts in social mores, including a segment celebrating sexual freedom featuring Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” that transforms the room into a colorful club with shadowy images of women on stripper poles.

Kevin Bacon attends the premiere of Netflix's "Leave the World Behind" at the Plaza Hotel on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in New York. (Evan Agostini/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

4- The narrator should sound familiar: If you want to cut loose, footloose, during the show, the narrator is entirely open to that idea because he happens to be actor Kevin Bacon. Peckman said they wanted an iconic voice, and Bacon, a musician himself, was game.

The narration is not packed with historical rock facts. Rather, it’s more an emotional supplement to the visuals, providing audio backgrounders on what rock music means to artists and fans, written by former longtime Rolling Stone contributor Joe Levy.

“It’s not a lecture,” Levy said. “The show is about the power of the music and the changes that the music brought and about connecting viewers to those things.”

Brad Siegel, Atlanta-based producer of "Amplified: The Immersive Rock Experience," checks out the show at Illuminarium Atlanta on July 15, 2025, three days before its official debut at the venue. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNEY HO/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO/AJC

5- Wait for the credits: The producers display so many photos at once, it’s impossible to absorb them all. They debated whether to caption the photos. In the end, they chose not to, deciding not to clutter up the show. “If we put captions up, people would spend the entire time reading and not looking and listening,” Siegel said.

But once the show officially concludes, they create a delightful coda of sorts: Every photo is shown with proper credit and identification. “It’s a fun discovery moment at the end,” Siegel said.

IF YOU GO

“Rolling Stone Presents Amplified: The Immersive Rock Experience”

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, $32.14. Illuminarium Atlanta, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta. showclix.com

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The Weeknd performs on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Weeknd and Shakira will headline Global Citizen Festival supporting energy access and the Amazon

In concert, The Offspring is still pretty fly for a punk rock band

At Alpharetta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, The Offspring delivered a high-energy show with inflated skulls, beach balls and a moving tribute to lost loved ones.

'Building the Band' has Liam Payne's last major appearance before his death

The Latest

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Brit Awards 2025 on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in London. Brown, who owns a farm in rural Georgia with her husband, will be shooting once again in the Peach State. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Millie Bobby Brown is returning to Atlanta this fall for new Netflix film

Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies in drowning in Costa Rica

Toto co-founder bemused by yacht rock revival, enduring power of ‘Africa’

Featured

This moment from MARTA footage on July 15 captures Beyoncé concertgoers panicking and running as the escalator filled with people began to speed down towards the crowded concourse.

Credit: MARTA

Experts: Brake failure, not weight overload, likely cause of MARTA escalator failure

Experts who reviewed video footage of the Vine City free fall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said malfunctioning brakes are a likely cause for last week’s incident, too.

Feral hogs are destroying southwest Georgia crops. Here’s what’s being done.

An invasive species running hog-wild through Georgia farmland is damaging crops and costing farmers. Wild pigs are doing significant damage to peanuts, cotton and corn.

As First Liberty empire crumbles, new lawsuit seeks class action status

The complaint, which seeks class action status, adds to the growing web of civil and regulatory scrutiny surrounding First Liberty Building & Loan.